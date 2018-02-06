Delaney Hodgins named Big Sky Player of the Week

By EWU Athletics

OGDEN, Utah – For the second time in three weeks, Eastern Washington University women's basketball player Delaney Hodgins has earned the Big Sky Player of the Week nod, the conference announced today (Feb. 6). This is the third time in her career and the second time this season she has received the award. She was also named College Sports Madness POTW for the second time this season, as announced on Feb. 5.



Hodgins entered the week just 15 points away from breaking Eastern Washington's all-time scoring record, held by her older sister and former teammate Hayley Hodgins with 1,865 points. The senior broke the record in the second quarter and never looked back, finishing the night with 28 points at home against Sacramento State, just two shy of her career high.



She also added 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season in addition to four assists, five blocks and three steals in the victory.



The Pasco, Wash., native continued her success into Saturday's win over Portland State. She posted 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting, including two three-pointers. She also added five steals.



On the week, she scored 55 points in two games for a 27.5/game average. She also shot 21-for-39 from field goal range (53.8 percent), 5-for-10 from three-point range (50 percent) and went 8-for-12 from the line (66.7).



She totaled 11 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and eight steals while helping Eastern go 2-0 on the weekend.



Hodgins currently sits on top of the EWU leaderboard with 1,906 points as she looks to become the first Eagle and fourth Big Sky player to ever eclipse 2,000 points with just five regular season games remaining. She currently averages 20.8 points per game and is on a 19-game double-digit scoring streak.



The Eagles are back in action this Friday (Feb. 9) at Idaho at 5 p.m. as a part of a doubleheader with the men's team at 7:30 p.m. Eastern then travels to Montana (Feb. 15) and Montana State (Feb. 17).