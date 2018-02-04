No. 14 Gonzaga shakes off BYU 68-60 to stop Cougars' streak in Spokane

No. 14 Gonzaga snapped a three-game home losing streak to BYU, holding off the Cougars 68-60 Saturday night inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Rui Hachimura led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Josh Perkins chipped in 14. Johnathan Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

GU took a 36-26 lead into the halftime break, before BYU rallied to tie it at 43 with 13:18 to play. It'd later be tied at 59 with 2:46 to play, before Gonzaga finished the game on a 9-1 run to seal its fifth straight victory.

The Bulldogs (21-4, 11-1) hit the road next week, visiting Pacific Thursday before a showdown with No.13 Saint Mary's on Saturday.