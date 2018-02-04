No. 14 Gonzaga shakes off BYU 68-60 to stop Cougars' streak in Spokane

No. 14 Gonzaga snapped a three-game home losing streak to BYU, holding off the Cougars 68-60 Saturday night inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
By Whitworth Athletics
Kyle Roach poured in a career-high 39 points to lead 5th-ranked Whitworth to a 76-70 win at Lewis & Clark College on Saturday night at the Pamplin Center.More >>
By Whitworth Athletics
The Lewis & Clark Pioneers outscored the Whitworth Pirates by ten points in overtime to earn a 88-78 win Saturday evening.More >>
The Idaho men got it done on the road on Saturday night, topping Sacramento State 81-58.More >>
CHENEY, Wash. – Another home stand ends on a high note for Eastern Washington women's basketball team, who picked up a 64-57 victory over Portland State on Saturday afternoon in Reese Court.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandal women led wire-to-wire Saturday afternoon, avenging their earlier loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. Idaho picked up its sixth straight win, sending the Hornets packing 101-66.More >>
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.More >>
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.More >>
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.More >>
Tillie matched his career-high of 27 points, after shooting 11-14 from the field, while Kispert shot 8-16 from the field and adding ten rebounds.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs made it 11-straight wins and defense led the way again on Thursday night as they defeated Portland, 75-36, at home.More >>
Gonzaga had four players score in double figures ( Perkins - 17 pts, Norvell Jr. - 16 pts, Hachimura - 16 pts and Tillie - 12 pts) as they moved moved to 7-1 in West Coast Conference play this season.More >>
The Zags forced 23 Bronco turnovers, tying the season high, and making for 55 forced turnovers in the last two games.More >>
