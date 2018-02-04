Pirates fall to Pioneers 88-78 in overtime

No. 14 Gonzaga snapped a three-game home losing streak to BYU, holding off the Cougars 68-60 Saturday night inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
By Whitworth Athletics
Kyle Roach poured in a career-high 39 points to lead 5th-ranked Whitworth to a 76-70 win at Lewis & Clark College on Saturday night at the Pamplin Center.
The Lewis & Clark Pioneers outscored the Whitworth Pirates by ten points in overtime to earn a 88-78 win Saturday evening.
The Idaho men got it done on the road on Saturday night, topping Sacramento State 81-58.
CHENEY, Wash. – Another home stand ends on a high note for Eastern Washington women's basketball team, who picked up a 64-57 victory over Portland State on Saturday afternoon in Reese Court.
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandal women led wire-to-wire Saturday afternoon, avenging their earlier loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. Idaho picked up its sixth straight win, sending the Hornets packing 101-66.
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.
By Whitworth Athletics
The Lewis & Clark Pioneers outscored the Whitworth Pirates by ten points in overtime to earn a 88-78 win Saturday evening.
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.
The 4th-ranked Pirates trailed 38-18 late in the first half, but dominated the game from that point on to improve to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in the NWC.
Camy Aguinaldo scored 24 points to help the Pirates improve to 8-10 overall and 3-6 in the NWC and earn consecutive league wins for the first time this season.
Kyle Roach scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to help the Bucs claim their 20th consecutive win over Linfield.
Kaitlin Jamieson's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the George Fox Bruins past the Whitworth Pirates 86-78 on Saturday evening.
The Blues used a quick 11-0 burst to turn a 61-57 deficit into a 68-61 lead with eight minutes to play and went on to improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the NWC.
Casey Poe and Makana Stone scored 21 points each as the seventh-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 101-62.
