Pirates fall to Pioneers 88-78 in overtime

Whitworth Athletics

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Lewis & Clark Pioneers outscored the Whitworth Pirates by ten points in overtime to earn a 88-78 win Saturday evening.

The Pirates fell to 9-12 overall and 4-8 in Northwest Conference play. The Pioneers move to 11-10 and 6-6 in the NWC.

Camy Aguinaldo led the Bucs with a career-high 35 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Miyah Leith dropped in 33 points on 11-17 shooting for the Pios.

Whitworth opened the game on an 8-2 run, keyed by 6 points from Aguinaldo. The crafty freshman finished 12 points in the first quarter, using her quickness to sneak into the paint for layups. Lewis & Clark pulled back within 8-6, but the Bucs went on a second 8-2 spurt to push the advantage to 16-8. Aguinaldo, Erika Kuehn, and Alli Kieckbusch all dropped in layups in the run. Whitworth finished the first quarter with an 18-10 lead.

The Pios used the second quarter to retake the lead. Lewis & Clark outscored Whitworth 13-7 in the first 5:10 of the period to cut in to the Pirates lead, dropping it to 25-23. A three-pointer from Serena Saba pulled the Pios within a pair. Then, Lewis & Clark went on a 9-4 run over the final 4:50 and led 32-29 entering halftime.

Lewis & Clark extended its lead in the third quarter, winning the period 20-18. Kuehn and Aguinaldo kept Whitworth in the game by scoring 13 of Whitworth's 18 points in the quarter.

Down 54-47 entering the fourth quarter, Whitworth made an immediate 7-0 run to even the score. Aguinaldo and Grace Douglas made a pair of three-pointers to key the Pirates. The run set up the Pirates and Pios for a back-and-forth final minute.

Whitworth took a 71-70 lead with 42 seconds remaining after a pair of free throws from Aguinaldo. Leith answered with a floater to retake the lead for the Pios, and Alyx Crager added a free throw to give Lewis & Clark a 73-71 advantage. Aguinaldo earned and made two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

After the exhilarating final seconds, Lewis & Clark dominated the extra period, winning it 15-5. Leith led the Pios with five points and Lauren Wood added three to secure the victory.

Whitworth finished the game shooting 46% from the field and 27% on three-pointers. Lewis & Clark shot 47% overall and 39% beyond the arc. The Pioneers outrebounded the Bucs 43-34.

Up next, the Whitworth returns home to take on Whitman. The Pirates and Blues square off on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 6:00 p.m.