Vandals win 6th straight with drubbing of Sac. State

No. 14 Gonzaga snapped a three-game home losing streak to BYU, holding off the Cougars 68-60 Saturday night inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
By Whitworth Athletics
Kyle Roach poured in a career-high 39 points to lead 5th-ranked Whitworth to a 76-70 win at Lewis & Clark College on Saturday night at the Pamplin Center.More >>
The Lewis & Clark Pioneers outscored the Whitworth Pirates by ten points in overtime to earn a 88-78 win Saturday evening.More >>
CHENEY, Wash. – Another home stand ends on a high note for Eastern Washington women's basketball team, who picked up a 64-57 victory over Portland State on Saturday afternoon in Reese Court.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandal women led wire-to-wire Saturday afternoon, avenging their earlier loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. Idaho picked up its sixth straight win, sending the Hornets packing 101-66.More >>
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.More >>
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandal women led wire-to-wire Saturday afternoon, avenging their earlier loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. Idaho picked up its sixth straight win, sending the Hornets packing 101-66.More >>
Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.More >>
Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz picked up her sixth 30-point performance and senior Geraldine McCorkell recorded her third consecutive double-double in Idaho's 79-71 win.More >>
Brayon Blake. Blake followed up his tremendous performance from Thursday night with another outstanding game, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds.More >>
Ferenz scored a game-high 33 points, jumping her up two spots into eighth Idaho's all-time scoring list with 1,385 career points.More >>
Geraldine McCorkell, Mikayla Ferenz and Natalie Klinker led Idaho's efforts in the 74-51 win.More >>
Idaho shot 53 percent on the night (28-of-53) and 57 percent (12-of-21) from beyond the arc.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals in scoring yet again, finishing with 18 points. He was also tremendous on the glass, grabbing a game-high nine boardsMore >>
