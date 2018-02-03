Former Vandal Kramer gets NFL Hall call

Tri City’s Dylan Coglan scored his third goal of the game 1:14 into overtime to lift the Tri City Americans to a 5-4 come from behind win over the Spokane Chiefs.More >>
The Chiefs held Swift Current forward Aleksi Heponiemi without a point, snapping the star forward’s 28-game point streak.More >>
Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.More >>
Smith was originally selected by the Chiefs with the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft before earning the team’s 2016-17 Rookie of the Year.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 as they completed a stretch of four games in five nights.More >>
The Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-2 Spokane lead with 3 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Wednesday night in Kelowna, B.C.More >>
The Spokane native and Edmonton Oilers draft pick finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, a +3 rating and 16 SOG.More >>
Idaho Vandal great Jerry Kramer's long-awaited invitation to the Hall of Fame is finally over. The former Green Bay Packers guard earned enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.More >>
A Seahawks player was represented on each of the respective teams with linebacker Bobby Wagner making Wesseling's with two other players and wide receiver Tyler Lockett making Harmon's as a kick returner.More >>
In the first ever X Games snow hillclimb, Austin Cardwell made Billings proud.More >>
Martinez, who is about to begin his third year as hitting coach for the only team he played for in his 18-year career, was named on 70.4 percent of the 422 ballots cast by Baseball Writers' Association of America voters.More >>
Sabonis is the Pacers' leading rebounder this season at 8.4 rebounds per game and is averaging 12.3 points per game.More >>
The Chiefs held Swift Current forward Aleksi Heponiemi without a point, snapping the star forward’s 28-game point streak.More >>
Brown replaces Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, who is unable to play in the Pro Bowl because the Eagles are in the Super Bowl.More >>
The start time for the Seahawks’ Week 6 game in London was also announced, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. (10 a.m. PT) on October 14 at the new home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.More >>
Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.More >>
