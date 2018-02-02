Gonzaga comes away with a 69-59 victory over San Diego

The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs escape with a 69-59 victory over San Diego on Thursday, marking their 20th win of the season. Gonzaga has now won four straight games since losing to No. 13 Saint Mary's earlier this season.

Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.

The win lifted Gonzaga to a 21st consecutive year of at least 20 wins, as they improve to 20-4 on the season. Next up, the Bulldogs will host the BYU Cougars on Saturday, the only team to defeat Gonzaga in the regular season last year.