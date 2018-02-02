Gonzaga comes away with a 69-59 victory over San Diego

Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.More >>
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.
The leading scorer in EWU history poured in a season-high 40 points.
From Montana Sports Information: Montana stretched its win streak to double digits on Thursday, knocking off Northern Colorado, 88-79.
Hodgins broke big sister's record of 1,865 in the second quarter and never looked back, putting up 28 points on the night.
The game was level at 67-67 with 5:17 remaining, but Northern finished the night with a 13-4 run in which they held Rocky to 1 of 6 shooting.
Three players scored in double figures as the 15th-ranked Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team picked up a 58-46 home win over MSU Northern.
Despite the loss, the Cougars set the school's single-season 3-point record (241) after making nine of them against Arizona.
Thursday, February 1, 2018 could prove to be a big night for Montana State's Hannah Caudill. The senior point guard is just two assists away from breaking the school's all-time record.
The two-day event will change hotel locations each year. The Doubletree by Hilton City Center will be hosting this year's event on July 15-16, 2018.
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.
Tillie matched his career-high of 27 points, after shooting 11-14 from the field, while Kispert shot 8-16 from the field and adding ten rebounds.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs made it 11-straight wins and defense led the way again on Thursday night as they defeated Portland, 75-36, at home.
Gonzaga had four players score in double figures ( Perkins - 17 pts, Norvell Jr. - 16 pts, Hachimura - 16 pts and Tillie - 12 pts) as they moved moved to 7-1 in West Coast Conference play this season.
The Zags forced 23 Bronco turnovers, tying the season high, and making for 55 forced turnovers in the last two games.
Gonzaga and North Carolina men's basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in the 2018-19 season, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.
Saint Mary's shot 56.6 percent, slightly above its season average, and won its 13th consecutive game.
