Delaney Hodgins becomes all-time leading scorer as Eagles beat Sacramento State

By Eastern Washington Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – Delaney Hodgins became Eastern Washington University's all-time leading scorer, lifting the women's basketball team to a victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night (Feb. 1).



Hodgins needed 15 points to break the record, set by her older sister and former teammate Hayley Hodgins nearly two years ago. Hodgins broke big sister's record of 1,865 in the second quarter and never looked back, putting up 28 points on the night and adding 10 rebounds for a double-double. She also had a near triple-double, totaling four assists and five blocks.



"Tonight was special. I feel blessed to have coached both Hodgins' sisters. I'm happy for Delaney and I hope we can make this a year to remember too," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "Delaney is consistent, from the day she stepped on the floor she contributed. We never needed her to be a big-time scorer early on in her career, but she stepped up when we needed her too. Nothing she does surprises me, and I'm happy for her."



Violet Kapri Morrow helped Hodgins' historic night end in the win column, adding 20 points and 10 rebounds herself for a double-double. Symone Starks finished in double figures too, adding 11 points to go with five assists.



On the night, the Eagles shot over 45 percent on 31-for-68 shooting, limiting the Hornets to just 31 percent from the field on 26-for-82.



The Eagles closed out the first quarter on a 12-2 run, outscoring Sacramento State 28-17. Eastern Washington opened up a 6-0 run in the second but the Hornets chipped away with a 9-0 response, giving EWU only a 48-44 lead at the half.



Both teams found themselves tied three times in a back-and-forth third quarter. Sacramento State outscored the Eagles 14-12, but only shot 26 percent to EWU's 41 percent.



The Hornets would get as close as three points in the fourth quarter. A 5-0 spurt in addition to hitting five of seven field goal attempts helped Eastern keep the Hornets away, and Morrow helped seal the deal with a made jumper and two free throws at the end to help the Eagles snap a two-game losing streak, winning 83-76.



"The win was the most important thing tonight. Coming into the second half of conference play we talked about these next nine games and chipping away. We knew Sacramento State was going to bring it, that's what they are known for. I was proud of us for making plays and getting good stops at the end of the game so we could come away with a win."



Hodgins now has 1,879 career points through 120 career games and sits at seventh all-time on the Big Sky Conference career scoring list.



WIN LOSS RECORDS: Eastern Washington now moves back to .500 on the year, sitting at 11-11 overall and 6-4 in Big Sky Conference play. Sacramento State loses their seventh straight and drops to 3-17 and 1-8 in the Big Sky. The series now moves to 34-16 all-time in Eastern's favor.



KEY STATISTICS: EWU shot 45.6 percent on the night and held the Hornets to 31.7 percent. The Hornets outrebounded the Eagles 54-49 and forced 15 turnovers, but Eastern was still able to come away with the win. The score was tied seven times and saw four different lead changes. Eastern shot 14-for-25 from the free throw and 7-21 from behind the arc.



TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Hodgins led the way with 28 points and 10 rebounds for her 15th career double-double, while adding four assists, five blocks and three steals. Violet Kapri Morrow had 20 points to go with 10 rebounds for her second double-double of her career. Symone Starks had 11 points and five assists.



UP NEXT: Eastern Washington plays host to Portland State on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Reese Court before hitting the road for three straight games.