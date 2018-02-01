WSU makes history despite blowout loss to Arizona

The Washington State Cougars fell to the Arizona Wildcats 100-72 on Wednesday night, marking the fourth straight loss for WSU. Despite the loss, the Cougars set the school's single-season 3-point record (241) after making nine of them against Arizona.

The ninth-ranked Wildcats shot 61.9% from the field in their win, led by Deandre Ayton and Allonzo Trier who each had 25 and 24 points respectively.

With this loss, the Cougars moved to 9-11 on the season and 1-8 in Pac-12 Conference play. Washington State will host Arizona State on Sunday, Feb. 4, before heading to Corvallis to play Oregon State on Feb. 8.

Here's the notes from Thursday's game:

Junior Robert Franks led WSU in scoring for the 11th time this season with 25 points…it marks his ninth 20-plus point game of the season.

For the third-straight game, Franks finished the first half with double figure points with 15.

Franks was 5-for-7 from 3-point range, his most 3s made in a game since he set the school record with 10 made against Cal, Jan. 13.

With 9 3-pointers, WSU set the school single-season 3-point record as the team now has 241 in 21 games…previous record was 240 set by the 2010-11 team in 37 games.

For the first time in his career, sophomore Malachi Flynn did not start (had started 51-straight games)…he finished with his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 assists in 32 minutes.

Flynn had 11 of WSU’s 14 assists and his 11 marked a career high.

Junior Viont’e Daniels was the third Cougar in double figures with 10 points…it was his first double-figure scoring game since Jan. 18 at Colorado.

Junior Davante Cooper played a career-high 11 minutes and had a career-high 4 points along with a career-high 3 blocked shots.

Redshirt freshman Jamar Ergas scored his first points as a Cougar, finished with four in 2 minutes.

WSU had its second-most blocked shots this season with 6 and most in Pac-12 play this season.

Arizona scored a WSU opponent high 100 points, becoming the first team to reach 100 points on the Cougars this season…previous high was 96 done by UCLA, Dec. 29.

WSU’s 23 rebounds mark as season-low, while Arizona’s .609 (39-for-64) field goal percentage is a season-high by a WSU opponent.

WSU had a season-low 9 first-half rebounds…previous low was 12 against Idaho State, Nov. 18.

Arizona’s 53 first-half points were a season high for a WSU opponent…previous was Idaho with 49, Dec. 6.

WSU remains home to host No. 25/23 Arizona State, Sunday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m., at Beasley Coliseum.

(Courtesy: Washington State Athletics)