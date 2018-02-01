WSU makes history despite blowout loss to Arizona - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

WSU makes history despite blowout loss to Arizona

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Photo: Washington State Athletics

The Washington State Cougars fell to the Arizona Wildcats 100-72 on Wednesday night, marking the fourth straight loss for WSU. Despite the loss, the Cougars set the school's single-season 3-point record (241) after making nine of them against Arizona.

The ninth-ranked Wildcats shot 61.9% from the field in their win, led by Deandre Ayton and Allonzo Trier who each had 25 and 24 points respectively.

With this loss, the Cougars moved to 9-11 on the season and 1-8 in Pac-12 Conference play. Washington State will host Arizona State on Sunday, Feb. 4, before heading to Corvallis to play Oregon State on Feb. 8.

Here's the notes from Thursday's game:

  • Junior Robert Franks led WSU in scoring for the 11th time this season with 25 points…it marks his ninth 20-plus point game of the season.

  • For the third-straight game, Franks finished the first half with double figure points with 15.

  • Franks was 5-for-7 from 3-point range, his most 3s made in a game since he set the school record with 10 made against Cal, Jan. 13. 

  • With 9 3-pointers, WSU set the school single-season 3-point record as the team now has 241 in 21 games…previous record was 240 set by the 2010-11 team in 37 games.

  • For the first time in his career, sophomore Malachi Flynn did not start (had started 51-straight games)…he finished with his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 assists in 32 minutes.

  • Flynn had 11 of WSU’s 14 assists and his 11 marked a career high.

  • Junior Viont’e Daniels was the third Cougar in double figures with 10 points…it was his first double-figure scoring game since Jan. 18 at Colorado.

  • Junior Davante Cooper played a career-high 11 minutes and had a career-high 4 points along with a career-high 3 blocked shots.

  • Redshirt freshman Jamar Ergas scored his first points as a Cougar, finished with four in 2 minutes.

  • WSU had its second-most blocked shots this season with 6 and most in Pac-12 play this season.

  • Arizona scored a WSU opponent high 100 points, becoming the first team to reach 100 points on the Cougars this season…previous high was 96 done by UCLA, Dec. 29.

  • WSU’s 23 rebounds mark as season-low, while Arizona’s .609 (39-for-64) field goal percentage is a season-high by a WSU opponent.

  • WSU had a season-low 9 first-half rebounds…previous low was 12 against Idaho State, Nov. 18.

  • Arizona’s 53 first-half points were a season high for a WSU opponent…previous was Idaho with 49, Dec. 6.

  • WSU remains home to host No. 25/23 Arizona State, Sunday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m., at Beasley Coliseum.

(Courtesy: Washington State Athletics)

