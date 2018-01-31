Big Sky Football Kickoff coming to Spokane in 2018 and 2019

By Eastern Washington Athletics

The Inland Northwest will be the starting point of the 2018 and 2019 Big Sky Conference football seasons.



With help from the Spokane Sports Commission, the Big Sky Conference's annual Football Kickoff media event will be moving to Spokane, Wash., for 2018 and 2019 after being previously hosted in Park City, Utah. The league office made the announcement on Wednesday (Jan. 31).



The two-day event will change hotel locations each year. The Doubletree by Hilton City Center will be hosting this year's event on July 15-16, 2018.



"Spokane is a great fit for our Football Kickoff," said Big Sky Commissioner Andrea Williams. "The media coverage in Spokane will create more exposure to the Big Sky and our member institutions. Spokane has a history of putting on world class events and we look forward to working with the Spokane Sports Commission and city to showcase the Football Kickoff and start the season."



The Football Kickoff will feature two players from each school as well as every team's head coach. The Spokane Sports Commission will assist in running the Football Kickoff, which will serve as the starting point for the 56th season of football in the conference, which competes in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision.



The Davenport Grand will be the site of the 2019 Football Kickoff on July 14-15.



"It's an honor to host the 2018 and 2019 Big Sky Football Kickoff, said Eric Sawyer, CEO/President of the Spokane Sports Commission. Helping to set in motion another season for what is arguably the greatest FCS Conference in the Country is something we are looking forward to in our community. The road to the FCS Championship starts in Spokane!"



The two-day kickoff event will include opportunities for media to interview student-athletes and coaches one-on-one, as well as player production shots and video components. Additionally, the Big Sky will be streaming interviews with each school's head coach and student-athletes on PlutoTV.



The Big Sky football schedule will have a different look in 2018. The league will welcome back the University of Idaho, as North Dakota transitions out of the league and will compete as an FCS independent the next two seasons. The Vandals were members of the conference in football from 1965-95. The University of Idaho is currently a Big Sky member in all other sports except football.



Eastern hosts the Vandals on Oct. 27, 2018, at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. The two schools haven't met since 2012, and the last league meeting came in 1995.





Big Sky Football Kickoff Schedule

July 15-16, 2018 – Doubletree by Hilton City Center, Spokane

July 14-15, 2019 – Davenport Grand, Spokane