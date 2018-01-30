Bobby Wagner and Tyler Lockett make NFL.com's All-Pro teams - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Bobby Wagner and Tyler Lockett make NFL.com's All-Pro teams

By Seattle Seahawks

Heading into the final game of the 2017 NFL season, NFL.com writers Chris Wesseling and Matt Harmon put together their All-Pro teams from the season. Wesseling made his picks based on more of an "eye test," while Harmon used Next Gen Stats.

A Seahawks player was represented on each of the respective teams with linebacker Bobby Wagner making Wesseling's with two other players and wide receiver Tyler Lockett making Harmon's as a kick returner. Here's why they each earned spots:

Wagner 

It's a shame that the leopard-like Ryan Shazier went down with a career-threatening back injury, as the Steelers' most disruptive defensive star showed All-Pro form for three months. Wagner's Defensive Player of the Year candidacy lost its luster when he went down with a hamstring injury in December. The finest linebacker in football, Kuechly boasts unmatched instincts to match pre-snap wits with the league's savviest quarterbacks. Not only the NFL's sack leader (17), Jones was also a beast against the run, topping the list in tackles for loss (28) while rivaling Jadeveon Clowney as the edge rusher with the most run stuffs. Long-time beat writer Kent Somers touted Jones' 2017 campaign as the finest he has ever witnessed by an Arizona defensive star.

Lockett

The Seahawks are still waiting for Lockett to fully emerge as a wide receiver, as he wasn't a full-time player this year after recovering from a broken leg to end 2016. However, he was a dynamic return artist in 2017. Lockett cleared 18 MPH on six returns this year in addition to doing so thrice on offense. His top highlight came on a 99-yard kick-return touchdown where Lockett hit 20.39 MPH and traveled 115.85 yards of raw distance.

