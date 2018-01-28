Chiefs fall in overtime to Americans, 5-4

By Spokane Chiefs

Tri City’s Dylan Coglan scored his third goal of the game 1:14 into overtime to lift the Tri City Americans to a 5-4 come from behind win over the Spokane Chiefs Saturday night in Kennewick. The loss snapped the Chiefs season high 4 game winning streak and ended Spokane’s three game win streak in overtime games against the Americans this season. Tri City now leads the 12 game season series 4-3 and are just one point back of the Chiefs for 4th place in the U.S. Division.

Spokane jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first period on Jaret Anderson-Dolan’s team leading 25th goal of the year early in the stanza. The Chiefs would expand the margin to 2-0 on Ethan McIndoe’s 15th goal of season just 1:15 into the second period. Kailer Yamamoto picked up an assist to extend his points scoring streak to 9 straight, although his 4 game goal scoring streak came to an end. Coglan would cut the margin to 2-1 on a power play goal, on Tri City’s only man advantage of the night, at 2:43. The Chiefs answered right back as Ty Smith, in his first game back from the CHL’s Top Prospects game, scored his 7th of the season at 3:46 to make it 3-1. Spokane then went up 4-1 on Zach Fischer’s 22nd of the year at 4:39 to seemingly take control of the game.

Tri City would bounce back with two goals midway through the second to climb back into the game, trailing by just 4-3 after two. The Americans seemingly tied the game at 12:15 of the third on a goal from Jordan Topping, but the marker was waved off after video review determined the net had been knocked free before the puck crossed the goal line. Tri City would eventually force overtime as Michael Rasmussen, in his first game back from injury in 6 weeks, tipped a Coglan shot in with 1 minute left in regulation to force overtime.

The Chiefs out shot Tri City 37-31 in the game, going 0-2 on the power play and 0-1 on the penalty kill. Spokane now has a 1 point lead over Tri City for 4th place in the U.S. Division, although the Americans have 2 games in hand. The Chiefs will play game 3 of their 7 game road trip in Everett Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm. Mike Boyle will have the call on 1510 KGA starting with the pre-game show at 3:30 pm.