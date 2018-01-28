Vandals cruise to 25-point win over North Dakota

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – It took some time to get going, but once the Vandals found their way they could not be stopped on Saturday, cruising to the 96-71 victory over North Dakota in the Cowan Spectrum.



THE GAME



North Dakota jumped out to an early lead as the Vandals came out slow for the second straight game. The Fighting Hawks would get up by as many as 16 during the half, leading 33-17 with eight minutes to play in the first.



Then the Vandals came alive. Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half. Trailing by one in the closing seconds, Chad Sherwood knocked down a 3-ball from the corner, seemingly ending the half. UND just needed to inbound the ball to head into the break, but Brayon Blake was having none of that. Blake stole the inbound pass, dribbled to the corner, and drained the 3-pointer as time expired to give Idaho the 46-41 lead at the break.



Idaho kept the momentum going in the second half, building a double-digit lead in the opening minutes. The lead continued to grow, with the Vandals shooting 61.1 percent in the second half, as Idaho cruised to the 96-71 victory.



Brayon Blake bounced back for his seventh double-double of the season, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Nate Sherwood had a tremendous game as well, finishing with 14 points.



THE NAME



Victor Sanders. Sanders led the way for Idaho again, scoring 26 points in the win. He connected on 7-of-12 from the floor, and went 10-of-10 from the line.



Sanders also had a big night for the record books, as he moved into second in program history in scoring on this bucket.

THE NOTES



Idaho moves to 6-3 in the Big Sky, while North Dakota moves to 2-7.



Sanders moved into second in program history in scoring, passing fellow Jefferson High grad Stephen Madison. Sanders now has 1,635 career points.



Blake recorded his seventh double-double of the season. Idaho is 6-1 in those games.



Blake and Sanders scored 20-plus for the second time in the last three games. The duo had not done that prior to last Saturday night.