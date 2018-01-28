Whitworth outpaces Puget Sound, 111-97

Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.More >>
Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.More >>
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.More >>
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.More >>
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.More >>
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.More >>
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.More >>
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.More >>
Senior Sir Washington sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to break a 65-all tie, as UNC missed six of its last eight shots.More >>
Senior Sir Washington sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to break a 65-all tie, as UNC missed six of its last eight shots.More >>
Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.More >>
Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.More >>
Symone Starks added 13 and Delaney Hodgins had 15. Hodgins is now just 15 points away from Eastern Washington's all-time scoring record.More >>
Symone Starks added 13 and Delaney Hodgins had 15. Hodgins is now just 15 points away from Eastern Washington's all-time scoring record.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates trailed 38-18 late in the first half, but dominated the game from that point on to improve to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in the NWC.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates trailed 38-18 late in the first half, but dominated the game from that point on to improve to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in the NWC.More >>
17 Cougar turnovers resulted in 26 points, including 12 in the final quarter, for the Trojans.More >>
17 Cougar turnovers resulted in 26 points, including 12 in the final quarter, for the Trojans.More >>
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.More >>
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.More >>
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.More >>
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates trailed 38-18 late in the first half, but dominated the game from that point on to improve to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in the NWC.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates trailed 38-18 late in the first half, but dominated the game from that point on to improve to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in the NWC.More >>
Camy Aguinaldo scored 24 points to help the Pirates improve to 8-10 overall and 3-6 in the NWC and earn consecutive league wins for the first time this season.More >>
Camy Aguinaldo scored 24 points to help the Pirates improve to 8-10 overall and 3-6 in the NWC and earn consecutive league wins for the first time this season.More >>
Kyle Roach scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to help the Bucs claim their 20th consecutive win over Linfield.More >>
Kyle Roach scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to help the Bucs claim their 20th consecutive win over Linfield.More >>
Kaitlin Jamieson's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the George Fox Bruins past the Whitworth Pirates 86-78 on Saturday evening.More >>
Kaitlin Jamieson's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the George Fox Bruins past the Whitworth Pirates 86-78 on Saturday evening.More >>
The Blues used a quick 11-0 burst to turn a 61-57 deficit into a 68-61 lead with eight minutes to play and went on to improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the NWC.More >>
The Blues used a quick 11-0 burst to turn a 61-57 deficit into a 68-61 lead with eight minutes to play and went on to improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the NWC.More >>
Casey Poe and Makana Stone scored 21 points each as the seventh-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 101-62.More >>
Casey Poe and Makana Stone scored 21 points each as the seventh-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 101-62.More >>
Whitworth University held off visiting Pacific University 83-71 in a physical Northwest Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Whitworth University held off visiting Pacific University 83-71 in a physical Northwest Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
The Pacific Boxers used 21 points from Liana Tanaka and a seven-point run in the final 1:44 to defeat the Whitworth Pirates 80-72 on Saturday evening.More >>
The Pacific Boxers used 21 points from Liana Tanaka and a seven-point run in the final 1:44 to defeat the Whitworth Pirates 80-72 on Saturday evening.More >>