Whitworth outpaces Puget Sound, 111-97

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Six players scored in double figures as 4th-ranked Whitworth ran away from visiting Puget Sound 111-97 in a Northwest Conference men's basketball game on Saturday night.

Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.

Whitworth was able to break the Loggers' pressing defense and finished with season highs in points, field goal percentage (56.5%) and three-point percentage (52.2%). Whitworth reached its highest point total since the Pirates scored 112 in a double-overtime win over Whitman on January 8, 2013.

Puget Sound (12-6 overall, 5-5 NWC) led for much of the opening half. Easton Driessen's jumper gave the Loggers a 15-12 lead. After Whitworth went up 19-17 on Ben Bishop's basket, Gabriel Chaikin's three-pointer gave Puget Sound the lead back. Whitworth scored the next eight points, including three-pointers from Ben College and Kevin Crosno, to open a 27-20 lead. The Loggers responded with an 11-2 run, capped by Jimmy Wohrer's three-pointer, to retake a 31-29 lead. Wohrer hit from three again for a 38-36 UPS advantage, but that would be the final lead of the game for the Loggers. Whitworth went on a 13-4 run to go up 49-42 and the Pirates eventually led 51-46 at halftime.

Puget Sound closed to within 51-50 early in the second half, but four minutes later Whitworth took its first double-digit lead (66-55) on Christy's three-point play. Christy's basket extended the margin to 77-61 with 12:20 to play and the Pirates never led by less the double digits the rest of the game. Another College three-pointer gave the Bucs a 94-77 lead, their largest of the contest. The Loggers managed to close to within 100-90 on a pair of free throws from Stellen Roberts, but only three minutes remained in the game. Whitworth kept UPS at bay by making 9-10 free throws in the final minutes.

"Jared was our key tonight because of all the different hats he had to wear in a game like this," said Whitworth head coach Matt Logie. "He had to rebound, handle the ball, play defense, and make free throws. He did all of that well tonight."

College went 6-9 from three-point range to finish with 22 points for the Pirates. Garrett Hull added 16 points and five steals. Kyle Roach, Ben Bishop and Sam Lees each scored ten. Roach led the Bucs with eight of his team's 22 assists.

Wohrer scored a game-high 28 points for Puget Sound. Roberts came off the bench for 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Driessen finished with 17 points.

Whitworth swept the season series against the Loggers and has now won the last 21 meetings between the schools. The Pirates will now hit the road for games at Pacific (Ore.) and Lewis & Clark next weekend.