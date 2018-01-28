Whitworth falls short against Puget Sound, 72-67

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Jamie Lange had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead visiting Puget Sound to a 72-67 see-saw Northwest Conference women's basketball win over Whitworth University on Saturday night.

Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC. In fact, the Loggers' shortest starter was taller than any Pirate starter.

The Pirates jumped out to a big early lead with hot outside shooting. Grace Douglas opened the game with a three-pointer and then drilled two more to give Whitworth an 11-2 advantage. When Douglas converted a pair of free throws with 4:13 left in the period, the Pirates had taken a 19-4 lead. Puget Sound settled down and began to take advantage of its size, chipping away to get within single digits. When Cassidy Daugherty hit a three-pointer at the end of the opening frame, the Loggers had pulled within 22-15.

Puget Sound's size advantage played out at the free throw line in the second quarter. The Loggers went 9-9 at the stripe in the period and continued to slice into Whitworth's lead. After Erika Kuehn's three-pointer gave the Pirates a 34-26 advantage with 2:16 to play in the half, Puget Sound got within 37-36 on another Daugherty three-pointer. Annie Estes hit a three just before the end of the half to hand Whitworth a 40-36 lead at the break.

The third quarter was all Puget Sound. The Loggers shot 69% (11-16) from the field while holding the Pirates to only 33% (5-15). Lange scored eight of her points in the period, helping Puget Sound take its first lead of the game. Mara Henderson's three-pointer gave the Loggers a 43-42 lead and her layup at the end of the period gave Puget Sound a 61-53 lead after three quarters.

But Whitworth responded over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, outscoring the Loggers 13-0 to retake the lead. Shannon Tran's free throws put Whitworth up 62-61 and Madison Moffat's free throws increased the Pirates' lead to 66-61 with 5:16 to play. However, Whitworth would score only one more point the rest of the way as Puget Sound finished on an 11-1 run. Lange scored five of the Loggers' points in the final run.

Douglas led Whitworth with 15 points. Moffat scored all 13 of her points after halftime and added five steals. Alli Kieckbusch also scored 13 points, while Kuehn finished with ten. The Pirates shot 41% from the floor and 32% from three-point range.

Besides Lange, Elizabeth Prewitt scored 15 for Puget Sound and Daugherty finished with 13. The Loggers made 44% of their shots from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc. As expected, Puget Sound used its significant size advantage to outrebound Whitworth 42-28.

The Loggers improved to 9-10 overall and 4-6 in the NWC with their seventh straight win over Whitworth.

The Pirates will return to action next weekend at Pacific (Ore.) and Lewis & Clark.