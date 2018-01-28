Gonzaga escapes with a 82-73 win over San Francisco

No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs come away with a 82-73 win over the San Francisco Dons on Saturday night, moving to 9-1 in West Coast Conference play this season. This is the 13th straight win for Gonzaga against the Dons, dating back to 2012.

Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures. Gonzaga made 19 of 23 free throws and only had eight turnovers in the game.

Next Up: Gonzaga will host San Diego on Thursday and then BYU on Saturday.