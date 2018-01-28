Gonzaga escapes with a 82-73 win over San Francisco

Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.More >>
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.More >>
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.More >>
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.More >>
Senior Sir Washington sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to break a 65-all tie, as UNC missed six of its last eight shots.More >>
Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.More >>
Symone Starks added 13 and Delaney Hodgins had 15. Hodgins is now just 15 points away from Eastern Washington's all-time scoring record.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates trailed 38-18 late in the first half, but dominated the game from that point on to improve to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in the NWC.More >>
17 Cougar turnovers resulted in 26 points, including 12 in the final quarter, for the Trojans.More >>
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.More >>
Tillie matched his career-high of 27 points, after shooting 11-14 from the field, while Kispert shot 8-16 from the field and adding ten rebounds.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs made it 11-straight wins and defense led the way again on Thursday night as they defeated Portland, 75-36, at home.More >>
Gonzaga had four players score in double figures ( Perkins - 17 pts, Norvell Jr. - 16 pts, Hachimura - 16 pts and Tillie - 12 pts) as they moved moved to 7-1 in West Coast Conference play this season.More >>
The Zags forced 23 Bronco turnovers, tying the season high, and making for 55 forced turnovers in the last two games.More >>
Gonzaga and North Carolina men's basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in the 2018-19 season, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.More >>
Saint Mary's shot 56.6 percent, slightly above its season average, and won its 13th consecutive game.More >>
Gonzaga forced 22 SMC turnovers for 13 steals and 22 points off turnovers, while only turning it over 10 times themselves.More >>
Brian Pete’s college basketball career didn’t begin with a host of recruitment letters or scholarship offers, it began with a brief conversation over postgame pizza. In just a few days, Pete went from washing jerseys to wearing one. Now, a team that became famous two decades ago for dancing in Cinderella’s slipper is now celebrating a different kind of rags to riches tale.More >>
