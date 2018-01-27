Eagles fall in another close matchup at Northern Colorado, 68-62

Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.More >>
Symone Starks added 13 and Delaney Hodgins had 15. Hodgins is now just 15 points away from Eastern Washington's all-time scoring record.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates trailed 38-18 late in the first half, but dominated the game from that point on to improve to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in the NWC.More >>
17 Cougar turnovers resulted in 26 points, including 12 in the final quarter, for the Trojans.More >>
Camy Aguinaldo scored 24 points to help the Pirates improve to 8-10 overall and 3-6 in the NWC and earn consecutive league wins for the first time this season.More >>
Another slow start to the second half doomed Montana State as the Bobcat men fell to Northern Arizona 77-75.More >>
Tillie matched his career-high of 27 points, after shooting 11-14 from the field, while Kispert shot 8-16 from the field and adding ten rebounds.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz picked up her sixth 30-point performance and senior Geraldine McCorkell recorded her third consecutive double-double in Idaho's 79-71 win.More >>
At the end of the first quarter, things did not look pretty for the Montana Lady Griz. Down 16-4 at one point in the opening frame, Montana could not find a shot, and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were hitting from deep. But a solid defensive effort, as well as a dominant third quarter, pushed the Lady Griz to the victory in Cedar City 74-65. The star of the game was a freshman from Malta, Sophia Stiles. She came off the bench and scored a career high 26 points. Throw in six rebound...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs made it 11-straight wins and defense led the way again on Thursday night as they defeated Portland, 75-36, at home.More >>
Symone Starks added 13 and Delaney Hodgins had 15. Hodgins is now just 15 points away from Eastern Washington's all-time scoring record.More >>
It was Bogdan Bliznyuk's night to set the school's career scoring record, but it was his teammates who made sure he had a victory to go with his near triple-double of 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.More >>
The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Eastern, who moves to 10-10 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky play. North Dakota improves to 10-9 and 3-5 in the conference.More >>
Eastern limited the Thunderbirds to just 25 percent (14-for-56) from the field while shooting 43.8 percent (21-for-48) themselvesMore >>
With Bogdan Bliznyuk coming up just short in his quest for the school's career scoring record, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team came up just short of a road sweep when the Eagles lost 66-62 to Southern Utah Saturday.More >>
Make it three wins in a row for the Eastern Washington women's basketball team who picked up a 20-point victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.More >>
The Eagles are now 9-10 on the season and 4-2 in the Big Sky, and have won six of their last eight games.More >>
Dascalo is the 15th Eagle to be selected to play in an all-star game in the past 15 seasons (2003-17), including seven previous participants in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.More >>
Chaves was named the 13th athletic director at Eastern Washington in August of 2007 and has since been a two-time recipient of the national Athletic Director of the Year.More >>
The Eagles had four in double figures and only committed four turnovers en route to their third BSC win of the seasonMore >>
