Eagles fall in another close matchup at Northern Colorado, 68-62

By Eastern Washington Athletics

GREELEY, Colo. – In a close game that came down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team came up short at Northern Colorado on Saturday (Jan. 27). The game saw nine lead changes and 20 ties in all as the largest lead only grew to seven points.



Eastern Washington shot 43.3 percent on 26-for-60 shooting from the field compared to UNC's 42.3 percent. The Eagles also had three players in double figures, led by Violet Kapri Morrow who had 24 points – her second-straight 20-plus point performance.



Symone Starks added 13 and Delaney Hodgins had 15. Hodgins is now just 15 points away from Eastern Washington's all-time scoring record.



"Northern Colorado is a very good basketball team and you've got to be your best when you play here in Greeley. I thought we played hard, but it wasn't our best day," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "I'm just looking forward to getting home, regrouping and really trying to get our team healthy."



In a first half that saw seven lead changes and 11 ties, the Eagles ended the first quarter on a 5-0 run to lead by five behind Violet Kapri Morrow's nine points. UNC would open the second quarter on a 7-2 run to tie the game up. From there, both teams traded points-for-point. With eight seconds left, Symone Starks made a layup to send the game into a tie at the half.



After a low-scoring third quarter that saw each team only score ten points, the Bears would take a 51-46 lead in the third. A Morrow three-pointer would tie the game at 55-55, but the Bears pulled ahead for good with just 2:22 to go, taking a 59-57 lead.



Down by four, Morrow put the game within two with a mid-range jumper. However, UNC responded immediately with a three-pointer and never looked back, handing Eastern a 68-62 loss.



WIN LOSS RECORDS: The loss is Eastern's second in a row, and its second to Northern Colorado this season. EWU now drops to 10-11 overall and 5-4 in the Big Sky Conference. The Bears improve to 14-6 and 6-3 in league play. The all-time series now moves to 14-9 in UNC's favor.



WHAT IT MEANS: With nine regular season matches remaining, Eastern drops to seventh place in the Big Sky after a tough weekend on the road. The Bears snapped a two-game skid and currently sit in third place.



KEY STATISTICS: Eastern Washington had five players record two steals, as they forced 15 turnovers. The Eagles committed 15 themselves, but scored 18 points off of the turnovers. EWU was out-rebounded 34-31 and only had one block to UNC's seven. The Eagles led for 29.9 percent of the game and the Bears led for 35 percent, UNC's largest lead only lasted 21 seconds in the fourth quarter.



TOP PERFORMERS: Violet Kapri Morrow and Delaney Hodgins each extended their double-digit scoring streaks. Morrow had 24 points (10-for-18) for her seventh straight, and Hodgins totaled 15 (6-for-13) for her 18th straight. Symone Starks (6-for-13) added 13. Hodgins led the team with five rebounds and a block, while Starks and Morrow dished three assists a piece.



SOARING TO THE TOP: After scoring 15 points this morning against Northern Colorado, Delaney Hodgins is now just 15 points away from breaking the all-time scoring record. She has amassed 1,851 total points over four years and is chasing her older sister Hayley Hodgins' record of 1,865 points.



UP NEXT: The Eagles return home to Reese Court to host Sacramento State (Feb. 1) and Portland State (Feb. 3). Visit goeags.com/tickets for tickets to both games.

