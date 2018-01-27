Cougars fall short against USC, 73-72 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Cougars fall short against USC, 73-72

Photo: WSU Athletics Photo: WSU Athletics

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – With the ball in hand and a chance to win the game in the final seconds at Beasley Coliseum, Washington State (9-12, 2-7 Pac-12) could not find the magic touch as USC (14-6, 4-5 Pac-12) held on to pull off the comeback, 73-72, win over the Cougars Friday night. For three quarters, the Cougs found themselves in control of a back-and-forth battle with the Trojans before turnovers in the fourth quarter became too much to overcome for WSU. Up by as much as 10 in the fourth and by nine as late as 5:34 to go in the game, the Cougars were unable to handle the increased pressure of the Trojans who forced seven late turnovers against WSU which resulted in 12 points. The nine point lead for the Cougs quickly became a four-point deficit as USC used a 17-4 run to go ahead 73-69 with one minute to play in the game. Despite the deficit, the Cougs had their chances when Pinelopi Pavlopoulou drilled a three from the top of the arc, her third of the game, to cut the Trojan lead to just one with :44 seconds to play. WSU would get the stop they needed on the defensive end but could not execute on the offensive end in the final seconds of the game to fall just short. 

Stat of the Game
17 Cougar turnovers resulted in 26 points, including 12 in the final quarter, for the Trojans.
Things You Need To Know

  • WSU shot a season-best 50.0% (28-of-56) in the game and fell for the third time on the year when out-shooting its opponent.
  • Borislava Hristova led the Cougs in scoring for the 15th time on the year scoring 16 points. 
  • Pinelopi Pavlopoulou scored a season-high 13 points while tying her career-high with three three-pointers. 
  • The Cougs came up with 18 assist on 28 made baskets led by Chanelle Molina who tied her career-high with seven helpers. She added with points to go with one block and one steal.
  • USC put three in double-figures with Aliyah Mazyck scoring 25 points while Kristen Simon added 24 points to go with 13 rebounds and Minyon Moore chipped in 14 points to go with seven assist and eight steals.
  • In all, the lead changed hands 12 times in the game, the last coming with 2:22 to play when USC took the lead for good.
  • WSU finishes out its home weekend against the LA schools Sunday against No. 13/12 UCLA. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

