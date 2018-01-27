Cougars fall short against USC, 73-72

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – With the ball in hand and a chance to win the game in the final seconds at Beasley Coliseum, Washington State (9-12, 2-7 Pac-12) could not find the magic touch as USC (14-6, 4-5 Pac-12) held on to pull off the comeback, 73-72, win over the Cougars Friday night. For three quarters, the Cougs found themselves in control of a back-and-forth battle with the Trojans before turnovers in the fourth quarter became too much to overcome for WSU. Up by as much as 10 in the fourth and by nine as late as 5:34 to go in the game, the Cougars were unable to handle the increased pressure of the Trojans who forced seven late turnovers against WSU which resulted in 12 points. The nine point lead for the Cougs quickly became a four-point deficit as USC used a 17-4 run to go ahead 73-69 with one minute to play in the game. Despite the deficit, the Cougs had their chances when Pinelopi Pavlopoulou drilled a three from the top of the arc, her third of the game, to cut the Trojan lead to just one with :44 seconds to play. WSU would get the stop they needed on the defensive end but could not execute on the offensive end in the final seconds of the game to fall just short.



Stat of the Game

17 Cougar turnovers resulted in 26 points, including 12 in the final quarter, for the Trojans.

Things You Need To Know