Pirate Women Blow Out PLU, 87-60

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University outscored visiting Pacific Lutheran 30-8 in the third quarter to blow open a close game and run away with an 87-60 Northwest Conference women's basketball victory on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Camy Aguinaldo scored 24 points to help the Pirates improve to 8-10 overall and 3-6 in the NWC and earn consecutive league wins for the first time this season.

The first quarter was fast-paced. The Pirates, under the direction of Aguinaldo, looked to score in transition while the Lutes attempted to get the ball inside to Madison Salisbury. Both Aguinaldo and Salisbury scored half of their teams' points in the period and the Bucs emerged with an 18-16 lead at the end of the period.

Whitworth extended its lead in the second quarter. Aguinaldo, Erika Kuehn, and Lexi Tinney all scored in a 7-0 run that opened the period and gave the Bucs a 25-16 lead. The Lutes were unable to pull closer than five points over the rest of the period thanks to Aguinaldo. The freshman finished the half with 19 points and three steals to stake Whitworth to a 35-28 lead at the break.

But the game really turned in the Pirates' favor in the third period. After the teams traded baskets to open the second half, Whitworth outscored PLU 20-0 over the next seven minutes. Aguinaldo and Grace Douglas each hit three-pointers during the run. The Bucs eventually took a 65-36 lead into the final stanza.

An Alli Kieckbusch jumper at the beginning of the fourth gave Whitworth its largest lead of the game (67-36). PLU was able to get within 75-54 on a three-pointer by Kate Kraft with 3:19 to play, but that is as close as the Lutes would get.

Whitworth just missed its season-high in team field goal percentage, making 53.6% (30-56) from the floor. The Pirates went 20-25 at the free throw line, outscoring PLU by ten points at the charity stripe.

Douglas finished with 14 points and Kieckbusch added ten for the Bucs. Madison Moffat had nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Whitworth in those final three categories.

Emma Janousek scored 16 points for PLU, while Salisbury finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. After shooting 50% from the field in the first half, the Lutes went 10-30 (33%) after halftime.

Whitworth swept the season series with PLU and the Pirates will look for a third straight NWC win when they host Puget Sound on Saturday at 6:00 pm.