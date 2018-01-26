Career nights for Tillie and Kispert lead Gonzaga to 95-79 win over Portland

The Gonzaga Bulldogs moved to 8-1 in West Coast Conference play after beating the Portland Pilots, 95-79. This win marks the halfway point in WCC play this season for Gonzaga.

Killian Tillie and Corey Kispert both posted career-highs in scoring with 27 and 23 points respectively. Tillie matched his career-high of 27 points, after shooting 11-14 from the field, while Kispert shot 8-16 from the field and adding ten rebounds. Gonzaga ended the game shooting 35-64 (54.7%) and have now won eight of their last nine games.

The Bulldogs will head back home when they take on the San Francisco Dons (12-10, 4-5) this Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center, marking the beginning of a three-game home stretch.