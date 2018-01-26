Bliznyuk makes history as Eagles beat North Dakota, 95-71

Another slow start to the second half doomed Montana State as the Bobcat men fell to Northern Arizona 77-75.More >>
Tillie matched his career-high of 27 points, after shooting 11-14 from the field, while Kispert shot 8-16 from the field and adding ten rebounds.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz picked up her sixth 30-point performance and senior Geraldine McCorkell recorded her third consecutive double-double in Idaho's 79-71 win.More >>
At the end of the first quarter, things did not look pretty for the Montana Lady Griz. Down 16-4 at one point in the opening frame, Montana could not find a shot, and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were hitting from deep. But a solid defensive effort, as well as a dominant third quarter, pushed the Lady Griz to the victory in Cedar City 74-65. The star of the game was a freshman from Malta, Sophia Stiles. She came off the bench and scored a career high 26 points. Throw in six rebound...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs made it 11-straight wins and defense led the way again on Thursday night as they defeated Portland, 75-36, at home.More >>
For the second time in Montana history the Griz are off to an 8-0 start to conference play with a 71-46 win over Southern Utah. It wasn't a beautiful game offensively as Montana had just 30 first half points. Michael Oguine had 14 in the first half (22 total) while Ahmaad Rorie had 19 second half points (21 total) to lead the Griz. Montana will now face Northern Arizona who picked up their first conference win over MSU 77-75 on Saturday on SWX.More >>
It was Bogdan Bliznyuk's night to set the school's career scoring record, but it was his teammates who made sure he had a victory to go with his near triple-double of 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.More >>
The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Eastern, who moves to 10-10 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky play. North Dakota improves to 10-9 and 3-5 in the conference.More >>
Pelluer started the first three games of 2017 but missed the final 10 games with a foot injury.More >>
You've probably seen the Newlywed show right? Well our Shaun Rainey applies those same rules and turns the Schweyen household into the latest set on the Game Show Network to bring us "The Schweyen Game."More >>
It was Bogdan Bliznyuk's night to set the school's career scoring record, but it was his teammates who made sure he had a victory to go with his near triple-double of 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.More >>
The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Eastern, who moves to 10-10 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky play. North Dakota improves to 10-9 and 3-5 in the conference.More >>
Eastern limited the Thunderbirds to just 25 percent (14-for-56) from the field while shooting 43.8 percent (21-for-48) themselvesMore >>
With Bogdan Bliznyuk coming up just short in his quest for the school's career scoring record, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team came up just short of a road sweep when the Eagles lost 66-62 to Southern Utah Saturday.More >>
Make it three wins in a row for the Eastern Washington women's basketball team who picked up a 20-point victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.More >>
The Eagles are now 9-10 on the season and 4-2 in the Big Sky, and have won six of their last eight games.More >>
Dascalo is the 15th Eagle to be selected to play in an all-star game in the past 15 seasons (2003-17), including seven previous participants in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.More >>
Chaves was named the 13th athletic director at Eastern Washington in August of 2007 and has since been a two-time recipient of the national Athletic Director of the Year.More >>
The Eagles had four in double figures and only committed four turnovers en route to their third BSC win of the seasonMore >>
Junior Cody Benzel led four Eagles in double figures with career highs of 25 points and seven 3-pointers as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team continued to remain unbeaten at home with an 82-67 victory against Sacramento State on Saturday.More >>
