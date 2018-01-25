Peyton Pelluer granted 6th-year of eligibility

Another slow start to the second half doomed Montana State as the Bobcat men fell to Northern Arizona 77-75.More >>
Tillie matched his career-high of 27 points, after shooting 11-14 from the field, while Kispert shot 8-16 from the field and adding ten rebounds.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz picked up her sixth 30-point performance and senior Geraldine McCorkell recorded her third consecutive double-double in Idaho's 79-71 win.More >>
At the end of the first quarter, things did not look pretty for the Montana Lady Griz. Down 16-4 at one point in the opening frame, Montana could not find a shot, and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were hitting from deep. But a solid defensive effort, as well as a dominant third quarter, pushed the Lady Griz to the victory in Cedar City 74-65. The star of the game was a freshman from Malta, Sophia Stiles. She came off the bench and scored a career high 26 points. Throw in six rebound...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs made it 11-straight wins and defense led the way again on Thursday night as they defeated Portland, 75-36, at home.More >>
For the second time in Montana history the Griz are off to an 8-0 start to conference play with a 71-46 win over Southern Utah. It wasn't a beautiful game offensively as Montana had just 30 first half points. Michael Oguine had 14 in the first half (22 total) while Ahmaad Rorie had 19 second half points (21 total) to lead the Griz. Montana will now face Northern Arizona who picked up their first conference win over MSU 77-75 on Saturday on SWX.More >>
It was Bogdan Bliznyuk's night to set the school's career scoring record, but it was his teammates who made sure he had a victory to go with his near triple-double of 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.More >>
The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Eastern, who moves to 10-10 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky play. North Dakota improves to 10-9 and 3-5 in the conference.More >>
Pelluer started the first three games of 2017 but missed the final 10 games with a foot injury.More >>
You've probably seen the Newlywed show right? Well our Shaun Rainey applies those same rules and turns the Schweyen household into the latest set on the Game Show Network to bring us "The Schweyen Game."More >>
Pelluer started the first three games of 2017 but missed the final 10 games with a foot injury.More >>
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has selected Patrick Chun as the WSU Director of Athletics, it was announced Monday. Chun will be introduced at a press conference in the Rankich Club Room at Martin Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. He becomes the 14th individual to lead Cougar athletics in school history and begins his duties Feb. 5.More >>
During his seven years at Utah State, Shaver has been part of a Utah State program that played in a school-record six-straight bowl games.More >>
The Cougs snapped a five-game skid against the Huskies with the win while snapping a three-game losing streak in Pac-12 play.More >>
Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday.More >>
Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.More >>
The Cougars went into halftime with a 45-38 halftime lead, but failed to maintain the lead as Stanford outscored Washington state by 16 points in the second half.More >>
In the last four years, the 19-member Cougar senior class tallied 29 wins, made three bowl games, earned 14 All-Pac-12 Conference honors including five first or second team selections.More >>
McBath, who played for Leach at Texas Tech from 2004-08, spent the 2017 season working on the defensive side of the ball, specifically with Alex Grinch and the defensive backs.More >>
Washington State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach announced Monday that Tracy Claeys has been named WSU’s defensive coordinator.More >>
