Peyton Pelluer granted 6th-year of eligibility

At the end of the first quarter, things did not look pretty for the Montana Lady Griz. Down 16-4 at one point in the opening frame, Montana could not find a shot, and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were hitting from deep. But a solid defensive effort, as well as a dominant third quarter, pushed the Lady Griz to the victory in Cedar City 74-65. The star of the game was a freshman from Malta, Sophia Stiles. She came off the bench and scored a career high 26 points. Throw in six rebound...