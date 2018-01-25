Peyton Pelluer granted 6th-year of eligibility - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

By Washington State Athletics 

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer was granted a sixth-year of eligibility after his extension of clock waiver was approved by the NCAA Thursday.

Pelluer started the first three games of 2017 but missed the final 10 games with a foot injury. Pelluer, a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, has made 34 starts and tallied 254 career tackles including 24.5 for loss and two interceptions in the past four seasons.

The Sammamish, Wash. native is a four-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection, including second-team honors the last three years. Pelluer already owns a bachelor's degree in education and is working towards a master's in teaching degree.

