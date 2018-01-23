Seahawks Duane Brown named to Pro Bowl roster

In his seven seasons in Seattle, Sherman compiled 32 interceptions and 99 passes defensed, both NFL highs since 2011.More >>
New to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff in 2018 will be assistant defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who replaces Dwaine Board, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo.More >>
A Seahawks player was represented on each of the respective teams with linebacker Bobby Wagner making Wesseling's with two other players and wide receiver Tyler Lockett making Harmon's as a kick returner.More >>
Brown replaces Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, who is unable to play in the Pro Bowl because the Eagles are in the Super Bowl.More >>
The Seahawks announced three additions to their coaching staff Tuesday, naming Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator, Ken Norton Jr. defensive coordinator and Mike Solari offensive line coach.More >>
The Seahawks, who will be the road team against the Raiders, were one of six teams in the NFL to have not played in London heading into the 2018 season.More >>
Both Bevell and Cable joined Carroll’s coaching staff in 2011, and helped the Seahawks, as Carroll noted, reach a “championship level,” culminating in Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII.More >>
Wagner was named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro team for the third time in four years—he earned second-team honors in 2015.More >>
Baldwin finished the season with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons.More >>
