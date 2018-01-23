Seahawks Duane Brown named to Pro Bowl roster

By Seattle Seahawks

Left tackle Duane Brown is headed to the Pro Bowl, making him the seventh Seahawk named to the NFC squad for the NFL’s all-star game, which takes place Sunday in Orlando.

Brown, who Seattle acquired in a midseason trade with the Houston Texans, will join safety Earl Thomas, quarterback Russell Wilson, receiver Doug Baldwin and defensive end Michael Bennett in the Pro Bowl. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Jimmy Graham were also both selected to the NFC team when Pro-Bowl rosters were announced in December, but will not participate due to injury.

Brown replaces Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, who is unable to play in the Pro Bowl because the Eagles are in the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks now have seven Pro-Bowlers for a fourth straight year, matching a franchise high previously set in 1984, then again in 2005. For Brown, this is his fourth time earning Pro-Bowl honors, having done so with Houston from 2012 to 2014. He also was a second-team All-Pro in 2012.

Brown, 32, brought not just talent, but also experience to a young Seahawks line after joining the team in Week 9, and the Seahawks are expecting even more out of him in 2018 with a full offseason and training camp with the team. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Brown’s leadership will be “an instrumental factor… The expertise that Duane Brown brings to us is extraordinary, and we need it.”