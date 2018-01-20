Zags bounce back with 75-60 win over Santa Clara

Kyle Roach scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to help the Bucs claim their 20th consecutive win over Linfield.More >>
Gonzaga had four players score in double figures ( Perkins - 17 pts, Norvell Jr. - 16 pts, Hachimura - 16 pts and Tillie - 12 pts) as they moved moved to 7-1 in West Coast Conference play this season.
Brayon Blake. Blake followed up his tremendous performance from Thursday night with another outstanding game, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds.
The Zags forced 23 Bronco turnovers, tying the season high, and making for 55 forced turnovers in the last two games.
Eastern limited the Thunderbirds to just 25 percent (14-for-56) from the field while shooting 43.8 percent (21-for-48) themselves
Ferenz scored a game-high 33 points, jumping her up two spots into eighth Idaho's all-time scoring list with 1,385 career points.
With Bogdan Bliznyuk coming up just short in his quest for the school's career scoring record, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team came up just short of a road sweep when the Eagles lost 66-62 to Southern Utah Saturday.
During his seven years at Utah State, Shaver has been part of a Utah State program that played in a school-record six-straight bowl games.
Gonzaga and North Carolina men's basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in the 2018-19 season, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.
Saint Mary's shot 56.6 percent, slightly above its season average, and won its 13th consecutive game.
Gonzaga had four players score in double figures ( Perkins - 17 pts, Norvell Jr. - 16 pts, Hachimura - 16 pts and Tillie - 12 pts) as they moved moved to 7-1 in West Coast Conference play this season.
The Zags forced 23 Bronco turnovers, tying the season high, and making for 55 forced turnovers in the last two games.
Gonzaga and North Carolina men's basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in the 2018-19 season, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.
Saint Mary's shot 56.6 percent, slightly above its season average, and won its 13th consecutive game.
Gonzaga forced 22 SMC turnovers for 13 steals and 22 points off turnovers, while only turning it over 10 times themselves.
Brian Pete's college basketball career didn't begin with a host of recruitment letters or scholarship offers, it began with a brief conversation over postgame pizza. In just a few days, Pete went from washing jerseys to wearing one. Now, a team that became famous two decades ago for dancing in Cinderella's slipper is now celebrating a different kind of rags to riches tale.
Gonzaga had four players finish the game with double figures, led by Johnathan Williams with 17 points (Perkins 16 pts, Melson 14 pts, Hachimura 10 pts).
Jessie Loera led the Zags with a career-high 15 points on six-of-eight shooting, and added a career-high nine assists to lead GU as well.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs used a balanced attack to dispel Portland on the road on Thursday night, 70-56 inside the Chiles Center.
Melson scored a career-high 23 points, making seven 3-pointers, as No. 15 Gonzaga routed Portland 103-57 for their fifth consecutive win.
