Zags bounce back with 75-60 win over Santa Clara

Josh Perkins led Gonzaga with 17 points as the Bulldogs came away with a 75-60 win over Santa Clara on Saturday night. This win comes two days after the Zags had their six-game winning streak snapped by Saint Mary's. The Bulldogs have not lost back-to-back games this season.

Gonzaga had four players score in double figures ( Perkins - 17 pts, Norvell Jr. - 16 pts, Hachimura - 16 pts and Tillie - 12 pts) as they moved moved to 7-1 in West Coast Conference play this season. With this win, the Bulldogs remain in second place in the WCC behind Saint Mary's (18-2, 7-0).

Next up: The Bulldogs will travel to Portland to take on the Pilots on Jan. 25.