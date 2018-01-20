Idaho rolls to 83-68 victory over Northern Arizona

The Zags forced 23 Bronco turnovers, tying the season high, and making for 55 forced turnovers in the last two games.More >>
Eastern limited the Thunderbirds to just 25 percent (14-for-56) from the field while shooting 43.8 percent (21-for-48) themselvesMore >>
Ferenz scored a game-high 33 points, jumping her up two spots into eighth Idaho's all-time scoring list with 1,385 career points.More >>
With Bogdan Bliznyuk coming up just short in his quest for the school's career scoring record, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team came up just short of a road sweep when the Eagles lost 66-62 to Southern Utah Saturday.More >>
During his seven years at Utah State, Shaver has been part of a Utah State program that played in a school-record six-straight bowl games.More >>
Gonzaga and North Carolina men's basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in the 2018-19 season, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.More >>
Saint Mary's shot 56.6 percent, slightly above its season average, and won its 13th consecutive game.More >>
Gonzaga forced 22 SMC turnovers for 13 steals and 22 points off turnovers, while only turning it over 10 times themselves.More >>
Geraldine McCorkell, Mikayla Ferenz and Natalie Klinker led Idaho's efforts in the 74-51 win.More >>
Make it three wins in a row for the Eastern Washington women's basketball team who picked up a 20-point victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.More >>
Ferenz scored a game-high 33 points, jumping her up two spots into eighth Idaho's all-time scoring list with 1,385 career points.More >>
Geraldine McCorkell, Mikayla Ferenz and Natalie Klinker led Idaho's efforts in the 74-51 win.More >>
Idaho shot 53 percent on the night (28-of-53) and 57 percent (12-of-21) from beyond the arc.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals in scoring yet again, finishing with 18 points. He was also tremendous on the glass, grabbing a game-high nine boardsMore >>
Ferenz, a junior from Walla Walla, Wash., scored 72 last week and led the Vandals to a 1-1 split during the second week of Big Sky play.More >>
The 62,000-square-foot, 4,200-seat arena will be a one-of-a-kind engineered wood structure, highlighting Idaho's wood products industry and providing a unique home for U of I's basketball programs as well as other activities.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho had four players score in double-figures, but Vandal turnovers proved costly on Saturday. Senior Geraldine McCorkell scored a team-high 20 points, but it was Northern Colorado who got the upper hand, 78-72.More >>
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.More >>
