Report: Gonzaga and North Carolina to begin home-and-home series in 2018-19

Gonzaga and North Carolina men's basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in the 2018-19 season, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.

The series will begin in Chapel Hill during the 2018-19 season and will conclude in Spokane during the 2019-20 season. The official dates and start times for these games have yet to be determined.

These teams last met in the 2017 national championship when North Carolina came away with a 71-65 victory over Gonzaga, claiming their sixth national title. Both the Bulldogs and Tar Heels are currently ranked 13th and 15th respectively in the AP Top 25 poll.