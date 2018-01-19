Gonzaga falls to Saint Mary's 74-71 despite career night for Hachimura

Gonzaga and North Carolina men's basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in the 2018-19 season, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.More >>
Saint Mary's shot 56.6 percent, slightly above its season average, and won its 13th consecutive game.More >>
Gonzaga forced 22 SMC turnovers for 13 steals and 22 points off turnovers, while only turning it over 10 times themselves.More >>
Geraldine McCorkell, Mikayla Ferenz and Natalie Klinker led Idaho's efforts in the 74-51 win.More >>
Make it three wins in a row for the Eastern Washington women's basketball team who picked up a 20-point victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.More >>
The Eagles are now 9-10 on the season and 4-2 in the Big Sky, and have won six of their last eight games.More >>
Idaho shot 53 percent on the night (28-of-53) and 57 percent (12-of-21) from beyond the arc.More >>
The Cougs snapped a five-game skid against the Huskies with the win while snapping a three-game losing streak in Pac-12 play.More >>
Veteran assistant coach Bob Cole, with deep roots in the Big Sky Conference and Rocky Mountain west, has joined the Montana State football staff, Jeff Choate announced Wednesday.More >>
Dascalo is the 15th Eagle to be selected to play in an all-star game in the past 15 seasons (2003-17), including seven previous participants in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.More >>
Gonzaga and North Carolina men's basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in the 2018-19 season, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.More >>
Saint Mary's shot 56.6 percent, slightly above its season average, and won its 13th consecutive game.More >>
Gonzaga forced 22 SMC turnovers for 13 steals and 22 points off turnovers, while only turning it over 10 times themselves.More >>
Brian Pete’s college basketball career didn’t begin with a host of recruitment letters or scholarship offers, it began with a brief conversation over postgame pizza. In just a few days, Pete went from washing jerseys to wearing one. Now, a team that became famous two decades ago for dancing in Cinderella’s slipper is now celebrating a different kind of rags to riches tale.More >>
Gonzaga had four players finish the game with double figures, led by Johnathan Williams with 17 points (Perkins 16 pts, Melson 14 pts, Hachimura 10 pts).More >>
Jessie Loera led the Zags with a career-high 15 points on six-of-eight shooting, and added a career-high nine assists to lead GU as well..More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs used a balanced attack to dispel Portland on the road on Thursday night, 70-56 inside the Chiles Center.More >>
Melson scored a career-high 23 points, making seven 3-pointers, as No. 15 Gonzaga routed Portland 103-57 for their fifth consecutive win.More >>
