Eagles curise to a 20-point victory over Northern Arizona 82-62

Gonzaga and North Carolina men's basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in the 2018-19 season, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.More >>
Saint Mary's shot 56.6 percent, slightly above its season average, and won its 13th consecutive game.More >>
Gonzaga forced 22 SMC turnovers for 13 steals and 22 points off turnovers, while only turning it over 10 times themselves.More >>
Geraldine McCorkell, Mikayla Ferenz and Natalie Klinker led Idaho's efforts in the 74-51 win.More >>
Make it three wins in a row for the Eastern Washington women's basketball team who picked up a 20-point victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.More >>
The Eagles are now 9-10 on the season and 4-2 in the Big Sky, and have won six of their last eight games.More >>
Idaho shot 53 percent on the night (28-of-53) and 57 percent (12-of-21) from beyond the arc.More >>
The Cougs snapped a five-game skid against the Huskies with the win while snapping a three-game losing streak in Pac-12 play.More >>
Veteran assistant coach Bob Cole, with deep roots in the Big Sky Conference and Rocky Mountain west, has joined the Montana State football staff, Jeff Choate announced Wednesday.More >>
Dascalo is the 15th Eagle to be selected to play in an all-star game in the past 15 seasons (2003-17), including seven previous participants in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.More >>
Dascalo is the 15th Eagle to be selected to play in an all-star game in the past 15 seasons (2003-17), including seven previous participants in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.More >>
Chaves was named the 13th athletic director at Eastern Washington in August of 2007 and has since been a two-time recipient of the national Athletic Director of the Year.More >>
The Eagles had four in double figures and only committed four turnovers en route to their third BSC win of the seasonMore >>
Junior Cody Benzel led four Eagles in double figures with career highs of 25 points and seven 3-pointers as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team continued to remain unbeaten at home with an 82-67 victory against Sacramento State on Saturday.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team shot a season-high 49.2 percent from the field and had four in double-figures as they topped Sacramento State by a final score of 83-72 on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Violet Kapri Morrow led the way with a career-high 25 points, her second 20-plus point performance of the season.More >>
Bliznyuk scored 28 points and broke the school record for career free throws as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team edged Portland State 81-74More >>
Portland State visits Reese Court Thursday for a game which tips-off at 6:05 p.m. and will be televised live regionally by SWX.More >>
