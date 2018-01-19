Eagles curise to a 20-point victory over Northern Arizona 82-62

By Eastern Washington Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – Make it three wins in a row for the Eastern Washington women's basketball team who picked up a 20-point victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday night (Jan. 18) to move to 9-9 overall and 4-2 in Big Sky Conference play. Delaney Hodgins (30) and Violet Kapri Morrow (27) each scored new career-highs in the 82-62 victory.



As a team, the Eagles shot 45.3 percent from the field (29-for-64), including a blistering 46.4 percent from behind the arc, hitting a season-high 13 three-pointers. They also had 23 assists compared to only 14 turnovers, while forcing 19.



"To score 82 points is great for us, but the stat of the night is 23 assists with 14 turnovers. It shows that we're sharing the basketball and finding people that were open and knocking down shots," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "We shot really well from three which is something that we have worked to do and I think that we are progressing and getting where we want to. That was good stuff to see."



After leading by only one point after the first quarter, the Eagles shot 47 percent in the second frame to outscore NAU 23-8, limiting the Lumberjacks to just 28.6 percent shooting.



In the third quarter, Northern Arizona used a 6-0 run to cut its deficit to single digits. However, the Eagles would drain five three pointers during the frame on 47 percent shooting.



In the fourth, Eastern exploded on a 6-0 run over 53 seconds to lead by 25 points and held NAU scoreless for over three minutes as they cruised to their third straight victory.



The Eagles led for over 37 minutes of the game. Morrow shot lights-out from the field on 9-for-11 shooting including a perfect four-for-four from three-point range.



"Kapri is having a phenomenal year. She has stepped up in so many ways that aren't all reflected on the stat sheet. She has established herself as a scorer for us and has become a very nice three-point shooter," added Schuller. "But she can post and rebound and get to the rim. She is turning into a special player. When she came to Eastern Washington we knew she had that ability and she has worked extremely hard to get herself there."



WIN-LOSS RECORDS: Eastern Washington improves to 9-9 overall and 4-2 in the BSC, while Northern Arizona falls to 4-13 and 1-5 in conference play. The all-time series now moves to 37-26 in Eastern's favor and 24-8 overall at Reese Court.



WHAT IT MEANS: The Eagles return to .500 for the first time since the first week of the season and win their third straight. Since the 2014-15 season, the Eagles are 26-6 overall in conference play inside Reese Court. EWU now sits in fourth place in the Big Sky.



TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Hodgins led the way with a career-high 30 points on 11-for-28 shooting and hit five three-point field goals along with eight rebounds and three steals. Alissa Sealby led the team with a career-high 10 rebounds. Violet Kapri Morrow followed closely with a career-high 27 points. Brittany Klaman led the team with nine assists, while Symone Starks had seven.



KEY STATISTICS: The Eagles made a season-high 13 three-pointers and dished out 23 assists. They outrebounded the Lumberjacks 41-40 and had 11 steals. Eastern shot 45.3 percent on the night, including 46.4 percent from beyond the arc and 78.6 percent from the charity stripe.



SOARING TO THE TOP: After scoring 30 points tonight, Delaney Hodgins now has 1,794 points which is second on Eastern Washington's all-time career scoring list. She now just needs 72 more points to break her older sister Hayley Hodgins' record of 1,865.



UP NEXT: Head coach Wendy Schuller will coach her 500th game on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Reese Court against Southern Utah. Tip-off is set for 2:05 p.m. PT.



NOTEABLES: Delaney Hodgins eclipsed the 30-point mark for the first time in her career on a career-high 11-for-28 shooting and hit five three pointers. She is now on a 14-game double-digit scoring streak and has scored in double figures in 94 of her 116 games. It was her 25th career game scoring over 25 points.



Violet Kapri Morrow scored a career-high 27 points on a perfect four-for-four three-point shooting performance. It was her fourth straight game scoring in double figures and her third 20-plus performance of the season.



Alissa Sealby picked up her first double-digit rebounding game with 10. Brittany Klaman set a career-high nine assists and Symone Starks had a career-high seven. Amira Chandler tied her career-high with eight points while Cailyn Francis grabbed a career-high three blocks.