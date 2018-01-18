Ticket information announced for Seahawks London game

By Seattle Seahawks

Tickets for the Seattle Seahawks’ 2018 road game against the Oakland Raiders in the UK will go on sale around the NFL Draft this April, the NFL announced Thursday.

The start time for the Seahawks’ Week 6 game in London was also announced, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. (10 a.m. PT) on October 14 at the new home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, which will open later this year. Seattle’s game against Oakland will be the first NFL game played at the location, where stadium seating is still being finalized.

Fans are encouraged to register their ticket interest now at www.tickermaster.co.uk/NFL to stay up to date on the latest ticketing news and information out of London.

This year's three UK games and their locations were announced one week ago today. The NFL has been playing regular-season games in London since 2007, but the Seahawks’ matchup against Oakland marks Seattle’s first trip across the pond. The Seahawks are one of three NFL teams along with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles slated to make their London debuts next season.

The rest of Seattle’s 2018 schedule should be announced this spring. The Seahawks’ 2018 opponents, however, have already been determined.