Cougars edge out win over Huskies 78-75 in overtime - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Cougars edge out win over Huskies 78-75 in overtime

Photo: Washington State Athletics Photo: Washington State Athletics

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – In an emotional night on the Palouse, Washington State (9-10, 2-5 Pac-12) found a way to win, defeating Washington (6-12, 0-7 Pac-12), 78-75, in overtime in the first half of the Boeing Apple Cup Wednesday night. Down two with :20 seconds to play in regulation, the Cougs got the look they needed when Chanelle Molina drilled a three from the top of the arc, off an offensive rebound from Nike McClure who secured a career-best 16 boards in the game, to put the Cougs ahead 68-67. Needing a stop, the Cougs saw their hopes for a win nearly dashed when a controversial call went against WSU with just 3.5 seconds to go. The foul sent the Huskies' leading scorer to the line where Amber Melgoza would shoot two for the win. With Beasley rocking, Melgoza made just one of her attempts to give the Cougs clemency and send the game into overtime. Granted new life, the Cougs put the Huskies in a huge hole right off the opening tip as Borislava Hristova, quiet in the fourth, exploded for seven of her 25 points to start the extra-period to put the Cougs up 75-69 with just over two minutes to play. From there, WSU would hold on despite a rough night at the free-throw line, clamping down on the Huskies when it mattered most while McClure dropped in the game-sealing bucket with :05 to play to finish off the home victory.

Stat of the Game
The Cougs blocked a season-best 12 shots, the second-most in a single game in program history trailing only their 14 block night against Colorado to end the 2016-17 regular season.

Things You Need To Know

  • The Cougs snapped a five-game skid against the Huskies with the win while snapping a three-game losing streak in Pac-12 play.
  • It was the first overtime game of the season for WSU. The Cougs played three overtime games in 2016-17, the last a 68-67 win at Wyoming in the WNIT.
  • Borislava Hristova posted her eighth 20+ point effort of the year and 18th of her career, leading all scorers with 25 points. She tied her career-high with four three-pointers.
  • Nike McClure's double-double (16 points, 16 rebounds) was her second of her career and fourth of the season for WSU (the previous three tallied by Louise Brown). Both her 16 points and 16 rebounds were career bests for the redshirt-junior while her six blocks were a season-high.
  • McClure's 16 rebounds were the most by a Coug since Louise Brown's 16 against Oklahoma State last season.
  • Kayla Washington recorded a career-best 11 rebounds while posting nine points before fouling out of the game while Chanelle Molina added 13 points to go with three rebounds and four assists.
  • WSU was without its second and third top scorers for most of the game as Alexys Swedlund missed her second-straight contest due to injury while Louise Brown played just seven minutes before leaving the game with flu like symptoms.
  • The Huskies finished the game with three in double-figures led by Amber Melgoza's 22 points and seven rebounds. Hannah Johnson added 13 points and 16 rebounds while Jenna Moser finished with 11 points.
  • WSU outshot the Huskies 44.4% (32-of-72) to 35.9% (28-of-78) but hit just 7-of-18 (38.9%) from the line while the Huskies made 11-of-14 (78.8%).
