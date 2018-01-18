Cougars edge out win over Huskies 78-75 in overtime

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – In an emotional night on the Palouse, Washington State (9-10, 2-5 Pac-12) found a way to win, defeating Washington (6-12, 0-7 Pac-12), 78-75, in overtime in the first half of the Boeing Apple Cup Wednesday night. Down two with :20 seconds to play in regulation, the Cougs got the look they needed when Chanelle Molina drilled a three from the top of the arc, off an offensive rebound from Nike McClure who secured a career-best 16 boards in the game, to put the Cougs ahead 68-67. Needing a stop, the Cougs saw their hopes for a win nearly dashed when a controversial call went against WSU with just 3.5 seconds to go. The foul sent the Huskies' leading scorer to the line where Amber Melgoza would shoot two for the win. With Beasley rocking, Melgoza made just one of her attempts to give the Cougs clemency and send the game into overtime. Granted new life, the Cougs put the Huskies in a huge hole right off the opening tip as Borislava Hristova, quiet in the fourth, exploded for seven of her 25 points to start the extra-period to put the Cougs up 75-69 with just over two minutes to play. From there, WSU would hold on despite a rough night at the free-throw line, clamping down on the Huskies when it mattered most while McClure dropped in the game-sealing bucket with :05 to play to finish off the home victory.



Stat of the Game

The Cougs blocked a season-best 12 shots, the second-most in a single game in program history trailing only their 14 block night against Colorado to end the 2016-17 regular season.

Things You Need To Know