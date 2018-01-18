Chiefs blank Wheat Kings 3-0

The start time for the Seahawks’ Week 6 game in London was also announced, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. (10 a.m. PT) on October 14 at the new home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.More >>
Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.More >>
Smith was originally selected by the Chiefs with the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft before earning the team’s 2016-17 Rookie of the Year.More >>
In just 15 games, Kupp set a franchise rookie record with 62 receptions, also racking up 869 yards and five touchdownsMore >>
The Seahawks announced three additions to their coaching staff Tuesday, naming Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator, Ken Norton Jr. defensive coordinator and Mike Solari offensive line coach.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 as they completed a stretch of four games in five nights.More >>
The Seahawks, who will be the road team against the Raiders, were one of six teams in the NFL to have not played in London heading into the 2018 season.More >>
The Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-2 Spokane lead with 3 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Wednesday night in Kelowna, B.C.More >>
The Seattle Mariners Caravan made their way to Spokane on Wednesday for an autograph appearance and the MLB Play Ball Event. Fans had the opportunity to talk with Mike Blowers, Aaron Goldsmith, Mike Marjama, Taylor Motter and former Gonzaga pitcher Marco Gonzales.More >>
Both Bevell and Cable joined Carroll’s coaching staff in 2011, and helped the Seahawks, as Carroll noted, reach a “championship level,” culminating in Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII.More >>
Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.More >>
Smith was originally selected by the Chiefs with the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft before earning the team’s 2016-17 Rookie of the Year.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 as they completed a stretch of four games in five nights.More >>
The Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-2 Spokane lead with 3 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Wednesday night in Kelowna, B.C.More >>
The Spokane native and Edmonton Oilers draft pick finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, a +3 rating and 16 SOG.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs, in their third game in as many nights, fell to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday at Spokane Arena by a score of 10-3.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
