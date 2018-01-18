Chiefs blank Wheat Kings 3-0 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs blank Wheat Kings 3-0

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs took care of business on Wednesday night at Spokane Arena as they defeated the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings, 3-0. Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.

Spokane jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 14:40 of the first when Jaret Anderson-Dolan fired a shot from the center of the right circle that deflected off Yamamoto’s shin pad just inside the far post. McIndoe created the scoring chance with an aggressive forecheck to win a puck battle on the end boards.

Yamamoto was in on the action again at 18:34 when he picked up a rebound in the left corner and fired a no-look backhand pass from behind the net to a wide open McIndoe on the left side. McIndoe one-timed it under the glove of Brandon goaltender Logan Thompson to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 2-0.

The Chiefs continued to limit Wheat Kings’ shots into the second period, holding them to just 13 through the first forty minutes of play. They extended their lead at 17:57 of the middle frame when Milos Fafrak intercepted a pass in the Brandon zone, spun and fired home his sixth of the season to make it 3-0.

Spokane controlled the shots once again in the game’s final period, nearly doubling Brandon’s shot total at 15-8 as Brkin sealed the clean sheet. 

Box Score: SPO (3) vs. BDN (0)

The Chiefs finished with 35 shots to the Wheat Kings 21, went 0-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. They are now 5-0-0-0 against East Division opponents, with only the Swift Current Broncos remaining to play.

