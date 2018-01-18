Chiefs blank Wheat Kings 3-0

Former Bruins first-round draft pick Tyler Seguin scored on a delayed penalty in overtime to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over Boston.

Former Bruins first-round draft pick Tyler Seguin scored on a delayed penalty in overtime to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over Boston.

Four key Columbus Blue Jackets' forwards and a defensemen went down to injuries in recent weeks, leaving coach John Tortorella to patch together lines with help from minor-league Cleveland.

The two Koreas are meeting again to discuss North Korean participation in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

South Korea says the rival Koreas have agreed to form their first joint Olympic team and have their athletes march together during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

Even without many medal prospects, North Korea plans to send a spotlight-stealing delegation to the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea.

Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique scored 1:35 apart to Anaheim the lead during its four-goal second period, and the Ducks went on to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3.

Laura Schuler always wanted to coach hockey. Now she's the first former player to coach the Canadian women, trying to extend Canada's hold on Olympic gold to five straight at the 2018 Winter Games.

Uniting athletes from South Korea and North Korea at the Pyeongchang Games next month offers hope of an Olympic victory for all parties.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs took care of business on Wednesday night at Spokane Arena as they defeated the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings, 3-0. Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.

Spokane jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 14:40 of the first when Jaret Anderson-Dolan fired a shot from the center of the right circle that deflected off Yamamoto’s shin pad just inside the far post. McIndoe created the scoring chance with an aggressive forecheck to win a puck battle on the end boards.

Yamamoto was in on the action again at 18:34 when he picked up a rebound in the left corner and fired a no-look backhand pass from behind the net to a wide open McIndoe on the left side. McIndoe one-timed it under the glove of Brandon goaltender Logan Thompson to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 2-0.

The Chiefs continued to limit Wheat Kings’ shots into the second period, holding them to just 13 through the first forty minutes of play. They extended their lead at 17:57 of the middle frame when Milos Fafrak intercepted a pass in the Brandon zone, spun and fired home his sixth of the season to make it 3-0.

Spokane controlled the shots once again in the game’s final period, nearly doubling Brandon’s shot total at 15-8 as Brkin sealed the clean sheet.

The Chiefs finished with 35 shots to the Wheat Kings 21, went 0-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. They are now 5-0-0-0 against East Division opponents, with only the Swift Current Broncos remaining to play.