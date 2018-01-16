Cooper Kupp named to 2017 PFWA All-Rookie Team

By Los Angeles Rams

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp finished his first NFL season as one of the league’s most productive rookies, paving the way for a bright future in Los Angeles.

In just 15 games, Kupp set a franchise rookie record with 62 receptions, also racking up 869 yards and five touchdowns. With that, it’s no surprise the Eastern Washington product was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team on Tuesday.

The list is comprised of 28 players, describing the best rookies across the league. In all, 21 clubs were represented in this season’s All-Rookie team.

It didn’t take long for Kupp to make an impact on the Rams offense.

Los Angeles selected Kupp in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and the wideout developed a strong chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff during the offseason program. That rapport is what helped Kupp to lead the Rams in both targets (92) and yards receiving.

Kupp was also second among all rookies in receiving yards and touchdowns, behind only Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (917 yards, seven touchdowns).

Although the wideout had his share of struggles this season, Kupp showcased a remarkable ability to bounce back. And overall, he became one of the team’s most reliable offensive weapons.

“Cooper has done a great job maximizing his opportunities,” head coach Sean McVay said of Kupp’s rookie campaign. “You look at it, he’s had a lot of production, [and] demonstrates a lot of maturity, you almost forget that he is a rookie. He’s been a big part in some of the offensive success that we’ve had this year.”

The PFWA is comprised of accredited writers who provide daily coverage of the NFL and its 32 teams.