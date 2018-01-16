Former Eagles Punter Jordan Dascalo to participate in NFLPA Bowl

By Eastern Washington Athletics

Former Eastern Washington University punter Jordan Dascalo will participate in this Saturday's (Jan. 20) seventh-annual National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The game begins at 1 p.m. and will be televised by Fox Sports 1.



The matchup features the National Team coached by Mike Martz versus the American Team coached by Darrell Green.



Dascalo is the 15th Eagle to be selected to play in an all-star game in the past 15 seasons (2003-17), including seven previous participants in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Those 15 players have participated in eight different all-star games.



Current professionals Kendrick Bourne and Samson Ebukam played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January of 2017, and Clay DeBord and Aaron Neary played the year prior. Bourne now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, and Ebukam and Neary are with the Los Angeles Rams.



Previously, Jake Rodgers (now with the Pittsburgh Steelers) played in 2015, T.J. Lee (B.C. Lions) was a participant in 2014 and Bo Levi Mitchell (Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League) played in 2012.



Formerly from Los Angeles and a transfer from Washington State, Dascalo was the only Eagle to earn first team All-Big Sky Conference honors this past season. He is a 2013 graduate of Taft High School in Los Angeles, and played for the Cougars in 2014 before playing his final three seasons for EWU.



He led the Big Sky and was 16th in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision in average per punt (42.6) in the 2017 season, with 16 of his 47 punts downed inside the opponent 20-yard line. His outstanding control and hang time helped Eastern rank 17th in FCS in net punting (38.24), allowing just 3.50 yards by opponents on punt returns in 2017 to rank fifth nationally. He had 12 punts of at least 50 yards in 2017, including a career-long 67-yarder that helped him earn National Player of the Week and Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors following EWU's win at North Dakota on Nov. 11.



His average in 2017 was the seventh-best performance in school history, and he concluded his Eastern career with 125 punts for a 41.4 career average to rank third in school history. In his career, Dascalo had 39 punts downed inside the 20. He had 13 punts in his career of at least 56 yards, including a pair of career-long 67-yard kicks to rank sixth in school history. He was also 4-of-7 in his EWU career kicking field goals, and averaged 59.9 yards (7,303 total yards) in 122 career kickoffs with 47 touchbacks.





More on Dascalo . . .

After a big day booming kicks against North Dakota on Nov. 11, 2017, Dascalo received National Special Teams Player of the Week honors by STATS on Nov. 13. He was also honored as the Big Sky Conference Special teams Player of the Week after helping Eastern preserve a 21-14 victory over the Fighting Hawks. He punted seven times for a 52.7 average with two downed inside the North Dakota 20-yard line. His 67-yarder with 2:47 left in the game was downed at the UND 3-yard line, and equaled the longest of his career to rank sixth in school history. The Fighting Hawks picked up just one turnover before turning the ball over on downs, thus enabling EWU to run out the clock with kneel-downs. The average field position for North Dakota after his punts was the 24-yard line. In all, six of his seven punts were at least 50 yards – in order he had boots of 50, 51, 56, 58, 51, 36 and 67 yards.

Against UC Davis on Oct. 7, 2017, he averaged 42.5 yards per punt with a long of 56 and one downed inside the 20-yard line. The average field position for the Aggies after his punts was its own 29-yard line. He averaged 46.8 yards on six punts in EWU's season-opener against Texas Tech with a long of 58. A pair of his punts were downed inside the 20, and the average starting position for TTU after his six punts was its own 23. Dascalo also kicked off three times, with all three resulting in touchbacks. He had a 62-yard punt at Fordham on Sept. 16, at the time equaling the second-longest of his career (now No. 3; he had a 67-yarder in 2015 versus Montana and a 67-yarder versus North Dakota in 2017). His 62-yarder ranked at the time as the 19th-longest in school history (now 20th). He had a 45.0 average on four punts in that game, with two of them downed inside the 20.



Dascalo, who punted as a freshman in 2014 for Washington State, earned Big Sky Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance against his former team on Sept. 3, 2016. He averaged 55.3 yards on three punts, including one downed inside the Cougar 20-yard line. He also kicked a 48-yard field goal on the final play of the first half that started a decisive 17-0 scoring run by the Eagles in the 45-42 win. He also had seven kickoffs for a 57.0 average against WSU with one touchback. His 48-yarder equaled the 23rd-longest in school history and was the best in nearly seven years by an Eagle since Mike Jarrett booted a 49-yarder versus Idaho State on 10/3/09.









More on NFLPA Collegiate Bowl . . .

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is the premier postseason all-star game for any draft-eligible college football players. More than just a game, this week-long experience provides players with the chance to showcase their game to NFL scouts and coaches, while learning from the best in the business. The Collegiate Bowl not only prepares players for the speed and intensity of professional football, but also for the business and lifestyle changes that come with it.