From manager to player: Gonzaga's Pete living out new kind of Cinderella story

Behind a monster night from senior Johnathan Williams, No. 19 Gonzaga scored a road win at LMU on Saturday night, 85-66. Williams had 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting, along with 10 rebounds. Josh Perkins had 12 points and 10 assists, the first Zag to record 10 assists in a game since Matt Bouldin did at Pepperdine on Jan. 22, 2009. The Bulldogs, who started the second half on a 17-0 run, improve to 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the WCC. The Lions are now 5-10 and have yet to wi...

