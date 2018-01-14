From manager to player: Gonzaga's Pete living out new kind of Cinderella story

From manager to player: Gonzaga's Pete living out new kind of Ci - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
Brian Pete’s college basketball career didn’t begin with a host of recruitment letters or scholarship offers, it began with a brief conversation over postgame pizza. In just a few days, Pete went from washing jerseys to wearing one. Now, a team that became famous two decades ago for dancing in Cinderella’s slipper is now celebrating a different kind of rags to riches tale.

