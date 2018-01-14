Chiefs fall short against Silvertips, 5-2 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs fall short against Silvertips, 5-2

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 as they completed a stretch of four games in five nights. Jake McGrew and Hudson Elynuik scored for Spokane.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 1-0 lead when McGrew redirected a Kailer Yamamoto shot from the right wing just after a power play ended at 7:24.

Garret Pilon tied things at 1-1 when he scored the first of three Silvertips’ goals in the first period. Matt Fonteyne gave Everett the their first lead at 2-1 when he found the net on a rebound while teams were 4-on-4. Pilon struck again at 18:45 with a power play goal, against taking advantage of a rebound in front of Spokane goalie Bailey Brkin to make it 3-1.

The Silvertips extended their lead to 4-1 with a power play goal at 12:53 of the second period as team captain Matt Fonteyne deflected a shot off a Chiefs defenseman for his 24th of the season.

Spokane continued to battle, eventually cutting the lead to 4-2 with a Hudson Elynuik goal at 4:42 of the third, but the Chiefs couldn’t get any closer before Pilon completed his hat trick on an empty net late. 

Box Score: SPO (2) vs. EVT (5)

Spokane and Everett each had 33 shots on goal. The Chiefs finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

