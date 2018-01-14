Chiefs fall short against Silvertips, 5-2

Ryan Dzingel scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and two assists to help the Ottawa Senators beat the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3.

The U.S. Army has filed a challenge opposing the application of the NHL's newest franchise to register the trademark "Las Vegas Golden Knights.".

Column: Atlanta gets a lot of credit for being the worst sports city in America, but Cleveland, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Phoenix and San Diego are also very much in the mix.

Jay Beagle scored with 1.3 seconds remaining and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 as they completed a stretch of four games in five nights. Jake McGrew and Hudson Elynuik scored for Spokane.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 1-0 lead when McGrew redirected a Kailer Yamamoto shot from the right wing just after a power play ended at 7:24.

Garret Pilon tied things at 1-1 when he scored the first of three Silvertips’ goals in the first period. Matt Fonteyne gave Everett the their first lead at 2-1 when he found the net on a rebound while teams were 4-on-4. Pilon struck again at 18:45 with a power play goal, against taking advantage of a rebound in front of Spokane goalie Bailey Brkin to make it 3-1.

The Silvertips extended their lead to 4-1 with a power play goal at 12:53 of the second period as team captain Matt Fonteyne deflected a shot off a Chiefs defenseman for his 24th of the season.

Spokane continued to battle, eventually cutting the lead to 4-2 with a Hudson Elynuik goal at 4:42 of the third, but the Chiefs couldn’t get any closer before Pilon completed his hat trick on an empty net late.

Spokane and Everett each had 33 shots on goal. The Chiefs finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.