Chiefs fall short against Silvertips, 5-2

The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 as they completed a stretch of four games in five nights.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 as they completed a stretch of four games in five nights.More >>
The Seahawks, who will be the road team against the Raiders, were one of six teams in the NFL to have not played in London heading into the 2018 season.More >>
The Seahawks, who will be the road team against the Raiders, were one of six teams in the NFL to have not played in London heading into the 2018 season.More >>
The Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-2 Spokane lead with 3 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Wednesday night in Kelowna, B.C.More >>
The Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-2 Spokane lead with 3 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Wednesday night in Kelowna, B.C.More >>
The Seattle Mariners Caravan made their way to Spokane on Wednesday for an autograph appearance and the MLB Play Ball Event. Fans had the opportunity to talk with Mike Blowers, Aaron Goldsmith, Mike Marjama, Taylor Motter and former Gonzaga pitcher Marco Gonzales.More >>
The Seattle Mariners Caravan made their way to Spokane on Wednesday for an autograph appearance and the MLB Play Ball Event. Fans had the opportunity to talk with Mike Blowers, Aaron Goldsmith, Mike Marjama, Taylor Motter and former Gonzaga pitcher Marco Gonzales.More >>
Both Bevell and Cable joined Carroll’s coaching staff in 2011, and helped the Seahawks, as Carroll noted, reach a “championship level,” culminating in Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII.More >>
Both Bevell and Cable joined Carroll’s coaching staff in 2011, and helped the Seahawks, as Carroll noted, reach a “championship level,” culminating in Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII.More >>
The Spokane native and Edmonton Oilers draft pick finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, a +3 rating and 16 SOG.More >>
The Spokane native and Edmonton Oilers draft pick finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, a +3 rating and 16 SOG.More >>
Wagner was named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro team for the third time in four years—he earned second-team honors in 2015.More >>
Wagner was named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro team for the third time in four years—he earned second-team honors in 2015.More >>
The Sounders are hosting two of their five 2018 Cascadia Cup matchups against Portland and Vancouver, with the club playing the Timbers three times on national television. Portland is the only side Seattle faces three times this season.More >>
The Sounders are hosting two of their five 2018 Cascadia Cup matchups against Portland and Vancouver, with the club playing the Timbers three times on national television. Portland is the only side Seattle faces three times this season.More >>
Baldwin finished the season with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons.More >>
Baldwin finished the season with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons.More >>
On board the Caravan will be infielder Taylor Motter, catcher Mike Marjama, pitcher Marco Gonzales, broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith and the Mariner Moose.More >>
On board the Caravan will be infielder Taylor Motter, catcher Mike Marjama, pitcher Marco Gonzales, broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith and the Mariner Moose.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 as they completed a stretch of four games in five nights.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 as they completed a stretch of four games in five nights.More >>
The Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-2 Spokane lead with 3 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Wednesday night in Kelowna, B.C.More >>
The Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-2 Spokane lead with 3 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Wednesday night in Kelowna, B.C.More >>
The Spokane native and Edmonton Oilers draft pick finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, a +3 rating and 16 SOG.More >>
The Spokane native and Edmonton Oilers draft pick finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, a +3 rating and 16 SOG.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs, in their third game in as many nights, fell to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday at Spokane Arena by a score of 10-3.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs, in their third game in as many nights, fell to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday at Spokane Arena by a score of 10-3.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on WednesdayMore >>
Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on WednesdayMore >>