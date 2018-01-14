No. 15 Gonzaga holds off San Francisco 75-65

No. 15 Gonzaga escapes San Francisco with a win, beating the Dons 75-65 on Saturday night. This marks the sixth straight win for the Zags, as they move to 6-0 in WCC play this season.

Gonzaga had four players finish the game with double figures, led by Johnathan Williams with 17 points (Perkins 16 pts, Melson 14 pts, Hachimura 10 pts). The Zags have now won 18 straight road conference games dating back to February 13, 2016 against SMU.

Gonzaga won their first five conference games by at least 29 points, but had to hold off a San Francisco team that was missing two starters.

Next Up: The Zags will host their rivals Saint Mary's at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between these two teams this season after the Zags beat the Gaels by a combined 51 points during their last three meetings in 2016-17 season.