No. 15 Gonzaga holds off San Francisco 75-65

Gonzaga had four players finish the game with double figures, led by Johnathan Williams with 17 points (Perkins 16 pts, Melson 14 pts, Hachimura 10 pts).More >>
Kaitlin Jamieson's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the George Fox Bruins past the Whitworth Pirates 86-78 on Saturday evening.More >>
Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday.More >>
Jessie Loera led the Zags with a career-high 15 points on six-of-eight shooting, and added a career-high nine assists to lead GU as well..More >>
Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.More >>
Chaves was named the 13th athletic director at Eastern Washington in August of 2007 and has since been a two-time recipient of the national Athletic Director of the Year.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals in scoring yet again, finishing with 18 points. He was also tremendous on the glass, grabbing a game-high nine boardsMore >>
The Eagles had four in double figures and only committed four turnovers en route to their third BSC win of the seasonMore >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs used a balanced attack to dispel Portland on the road on Thursday night, 70-56 inside the Chiles Center.More >>
The Cougars went into halftime with a 45-38 halftime lead, but failed to maintain the lead as Stanford outscored Washington state by 16 points in the second half.More >>
Melson scored a career-high 23 points, making seven 3-pointers, as No. 15 Gonzaga routed Portland 103-57 for their fifth consecutive win.More >>
Jill Barta led the Zags with 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field, the most field goals a GU player has made this year and matching her career high for the third time.More >>
Sixty NCAA® men's and women's basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as candidates for the 2017-18 Senior CLASS Award® in collegiate basketball.More >>
The league will hold its annual combine from Jan. 11-17 at Orlando City Stadium, with representatives from all 23 MLS clubs scouting the top college prospects ahead of the Jan. 19 MLS SuperDraft in Philadelphia.More >>
No. 20 Gonzaga left no doubt against Santa Clara, scoring the first 15 points of the game in a 101-52 rout of the Broncos Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
