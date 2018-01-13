Whitworth falls to George Fox 86-78

Gonzaga had four players finish the game with double figures, led by Johnathan Williams with 17 points (Perkins 16 pts, Melson 14 pts, Hachimura 10 pts).More >>
Kaitlin Jamieson's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the George Fox Bruins past the Whitworth Pirates 86-78 on Saturday evening.
Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday.
Jessie Loera led the Zags with a career-high 15 points on six-of-eight shooting, and added a career-high nine assists to lead GU as well.
Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.
Chaves was named the 13th athletic director at Eastern Washington in August of 2007 and has since been a two-time recipient of the national Athletic Director of the Year.
Sanders led the Vandals in scoring yet again, finishing with 18 points. He was also tremendous on the glass, grabbing a game-high nine boards
The Eagles had four in double figures and only committed four turnovers en route to their third BSC win of the season
The Gonzaga Bulldogs used a balanced attack to dispel Portland on the road on Thursday night, 70-56 inside the Chiles Center.
The Cougars went into halftime with a 45-38 halftime lead, but failed to maintain the lead as Stanford outscored Washington state by 16 points in the second half.
The Blues used a quick 11-0 burst to turn a 61-57 deficit into a 68-61 lead with eight minutes to play and went on to improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the NWC.
Casey Poe and Makana Stone scored 21 points each as the seventh-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 101-62.
Whitworth University held off visiting Pacific University 83-71 in a physical Northwest Conference men's basketball game on Saturday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.
The Pacific Boxers used 21 points from Liana Tanaka and a seven-point run in the final 1:44 to defeat the Whitworth Pirates 80-72 on Saturday evening.
Whitworth's attempt at a game-tying three-pointer at the final buzzer rimmed off and visiting Lewis & Clark came away with a 74-71 Northwest Conference women's basketball win on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men's Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.
Aston Francis scored 21 points and dished nine assists to lead visiting Wheaton College to a 92-84 win over 7th-ranked Whitworth University.
Delaney Hodgins put together her seventh straight double digit scoring game – ninth this season and 87th time in her career.
Douglas (16 pts) and Kieckbusch (14 pts) contributed double-figure scoring for the Pirates.
