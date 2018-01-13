Whitworth falls to George Fox 86-78

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Kaitlin Jamieson's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the George Fox Bruins past the Whitworth Pirates 86-78 on Saturday evening.

Four Pirates (6-9, 1-5 NWC) scored in double-figures, but their fourth quarter comeback fell short in the loss. Jamieson's double-double led George Fox (12-3, 5-1 NWC).

The Bruins pulled away from Whitworth in the third quarter. Leading 53-41 with 4:58 left in the period, George Fox went on a 10-0 run to extend the lead to 22. A pair of three-pointers by Kylin Collman and Haley Strowbridge closed the run, forcing a Whitworth timeout.

The Pirates battled to finish the quarter on an 11-4 run, cutting the lead to 15 as the teams entered the fourth quarter. Grace Douglas scored four of the Bucs points in the run.

Annie Estes came off the bench to lead Whitworth's strong fourth quarter. The junior forward scored eight points in the period, including two three-pointers that cut the Bruin lead to single digits. The Pirates pulled within six points of George Fox on Camy Aguinaldo's free throw with 34 seconds left in the game, but George Fox hit four clutch free throws to clinch the win.

Whitworth led for the majority of the first quarter, holding 14-11 and 19-15 advantages at points before George Fox took a 20-19 lead with 54 seconds left in the period. Douglas led the Bucs in the opening quarter, scoring 7 points, and Whitworth forced 8 turnovers.

The Bruins cut their turnovers in half in the second quarter and outscored the Pirates 21-13. Jamieson scored 7 of George Fox's points and grabbed 4 of the Bruins' 15 rebounds. George Fox outrebounded the Pirates 30-14 in the first half.

George Fox shot 41% from the field and 26% from beyond the arc, but took 10 more total shots than Whitworth thanks to 24 offensive rebounds. The Bruins finished with 24 second chance points.

Haylee Hutzler and Tavin Headings joined Jamieson in double figures with 19 and 11 points respectively. Over half of Jamieson's 14 rebounds were offensive as she used her 6-foot-3 frame to earn extra shots.

Whitworth finished the game shooting 48% from the floor and 55% from three. The Bucs made just 59% percent of their free throws, an uncharacteristic performance from a team which entered the game shooting 73% from the charity stripe.

Douglas led Whitworth in scoring with 19 points. Alli Kieckbusch (15 pts), Camy Aguinaldo (12 pts), and Estes (10 pts) joined Douglas in double figures. Madison Moffat narrowly missed a double-double with 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up, the Pirates continue Northwest Conference play at Willamette on January 19 and at Linfield on January 20.