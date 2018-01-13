Robert Franks' record performance leads WSU past Cal, 78-53

Gonzaga had four players finish the game with double figures, led by Johnathan Williams with 17 points (Perkins 16 pts, Melson 14 pts, Hachimura 10 pts).More >>
Kaitlin Jamieson's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the George Fox Bruins past the Whitworth Pirates 86-78 on Saturday evening.More >>
Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday.More >>
Jessie Loera led the Zags with a career-high 15 points on six-of-eight shooting, and added a career-high nine assists to lead GU as well..More >>
Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.More >>
Chaves was named the 13th athletic director at Eastern Washington in August of 2007 and has since been a two-time recipient of the national Athletic Director of the Year.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals in scoring yet again, finishing with 18 points. He was also tremendous on the glass, grabbing a game-high nine boardsMore >>
The Eagles had four in double figures and only committed four turnovers en route to their third BSC win of the seasonMore >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs used a balanced attack to dispel Portland on the road on Thursday night, 70-56 inside the Chiles Center.More >>
The Cougars went into halftime with a 45-38 halftime lead, but failed to maintain the lead as Stanford outscored Washington state by 16 points in the second half.More >>
Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday.More >>
Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.More >>
The Cougars went into halftime with a 45-38 halftime lead, but failed to maintain the lead as Stanford outscored Washington state by 16 points in the second half.More >>
In the last four years, the 19-member Cougar senior class tallied 29 wins, made three bowl games, earned 14 All-Pac-12 Conference honors including five first or second team selections.More >>
McBath, who played for Leach at Texas Tech from 2004-08, spent the 2017 season working on the defensive side of the ball, specifically with Alex Grinch and the defensive backs.More >>
Washington State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach announced Monday that Tracy Claeys has been named WSU’s defensive coordinator.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash.-- After leading by 10 points with 14:56 left in the second half, the Washington State Cougars let the game slip away against the rival Washington Huskies--dropping to 0-3 Pac-12 play by a score 70-65 Saturday afternoon. David Crisp gave the Huskies their first lead of the second half with a layup at the 3:21 mark. Husky freshman Jaylen Nowell hit a mid-range jumper with 25 seconds left to give UW a 68-65 lead. The Huskies extended that lead to five after the Cougars mi...More >>
The "Speed D" forced a conference-high 28 turnovers this past season, more than three times the amount of turnovers (8) that the Cougars forced in 2014 before Grinch's arrival.More >>
A big run by the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) in the opening quarter set the tone for the Cougars (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on the road as Washington State fell 89-56 to open Pac-12 play.More >>
Michigan State generated 440 yards of total offense which included 227 yards rushing. The Spartans scored 21 points in the second quarter and finished the season with a 10-3 record.More >>
