Robert Franks' record performance leads WSU past Cal, 78-53

Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday. This win was Washington State's (9-8, 1-4) first Pac-12 win of the season, after previously losing their first four conference games.

Franks led the game with 34 points, followed by Malachi Flynn who finished with 14 points. This win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Cougars and also ended their three-game homestand.

Next Up: Washington State will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado (10-7, 2-3) on Thursday. This is the beginning of a three-game road stretch that will end when the Cougars play Washington on Jan. 28.