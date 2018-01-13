WSU and college football legend Keith Jackson dies at 89

Washington State University alumnus and longtime college football announcer Keith Jackson has died on Friday. He was 89.

Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.

We're saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Keith Jackson. His impact on @WSUPullman, broadcasting, and college football will live on forever. #GoCougs #RIPKeithJackson pic.twitter.com/sXrmqJf0Gx — WSU Cougars (@WSUCougars) January 13, 2018

Jackson graduated from WSU in 1954 and had a luxurious career, calling 15 Rose Bowls,10 Olympics, MLB playoffs, the NBA and Monday Night Football; among many other events. His last call as a broadcaster came in the 2006 Rose Bowl, when Texas beat USC to win the national championship and is regarded as one of the greatest football games of all time.

WSU named the west wing of the Morrow Building "Jackson Hall" in 2014, commemorating Jackson's accomplishments in college football and for Washington State.

Many people across the country paid their respect to one of the greatest sports broadcasters of all time.

Just heard the news that everyone’s favorite CFB broadcaster Keith Jackson passed away last night. Can close my eyes and think of so many of his special calls. Thank you Keith for all the memories and the grace in which you provided them. RIP Keith. ???? #GOAT — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 13, 2018

The last game Keith Jackson ever called was the 2006 Rose Bowl, which was, fittingly, the best bowl game of all time. pic.twitter.com/HwXbWS4guW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 13, 2018

Keith Jackson Rest In Peace. You narrated all my imaginary football games in the backyard & when I got my first action as a Husky I couldn't wait to get home and re-watch the game. "And here comes the Big Lefty from Puuu-ALL-up, that's where his Daddy raised him..." ?????? — Brock Huard (@BrockESPN) January 13, 2018

Having a hard time finding the right words to express what the icon Keith Jackson meant to me personally, Michigan football and CFB, in general. May his family find some comfort in knowing how much joy he brought us for so many years and that his legacy endures. #RIP #Legend pic.twitter.com/Q5CWRp9gmp — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) January 13, 2018

One of my favorite memories from my time in college was getting to do production meetings with Keith Jackson and Dan Fouts. Keith was the voice of my childhood Saturday football afternoons. Rest In Peace my friend. #legend https://t.co/7SD1hmzdVg — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 13, 2018

The truly great play by play voices can give you goosebumps during key moments. It's a gift. And impossible to teach. Keith Jackson had a PHD in it. #childhoodvoiceRIP — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 13, 2018