WSU and college football legend Keith Jackson dies at 89 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

WSU and college football legend Keith Jackson dies at 89

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Photo: Twitter/@WSUCougars Photo: Twitter/@WSUCougars

Washington State University alumnus and longtime college football announcer Keith Jackson has died on Friday. He was 89.

Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.

Jackson graduated from WSU in 1954 and had a luxurious career, calling 15 Rose Bowls,10 Olympics, MLB playoffs, the NBA and Monday Night Football; among many other events. His last call as a broadcaster came in the 2006 Rose Bowl, when Texas beat USC to win the national championship and is regarded as one of the greatest football games of all time.

WSU named the west wing of the Morrow Building "Jackson Hall" in 2014, commemorating Jackson's accomplishments in college football and for Washington State.

Many people across the country paid their respect to one of the greatest sports broadcasters of all time.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.