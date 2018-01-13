Eagles AD Bill Chaves named AD at North Dakota

Eastern Washington athletic director Bill Chaves has accepted the athletic director position at the University of North Dakota on Saturday after spending more than ten years in Cheney. The decision was announced by UND president Mark Jackson following a week of interviews with four candidates.

After a decade of memories that I will carry for a lifetime, I have been offered and accepted the UND AD’s position. I will reserve further comment until Tuesday’s PC, but please know my family and I owes a huge debt of gratitude to many in the EWU (Cheney/Spokane) community... — Bill Chaves (@EWUeaglesAD) January 13, 2018

Chaves was named the 13th athletic director at Eastern Washington in August of 2007 and has since been a two-time recipient of the national Athletic Director of the Year.

During his tenure, Eastern Washington football has earned seven playoff berths and won the FCS National Championship back in 2010. The men's basketball team has appeared in three straight postseason tournaments, highlighted by the NCAA's in 2014-15.

EWU President Dr. Mary Cullian issued a statement regarding the departure of Chaves.

"On behalf of Eastern Washington University, I extend my sincere thank you to Bill Chaves for ten great years of service to EWU Athletics. I wish him the very best at the University of North Dakota in this exciting next chapter of his professional career.



"Under Bill's leadership, EWU produced numerous winning teams, led by outstanding coaches who served as great mentors. And our student-athletes have excelled in the classroom, achieving a GPA of 3.0 or higher for 31 straight quarters. Eastern is committed to building on this success to ensure a vibrant future for the athletic department.



"I will be working with Bill Chaves immediately to implement a transition plan as the university begins the process of finding a new athletic director. Details on that plan, including interim leadership and a time table, will be made public when details are finalized within the next several days.

Eastern will greatly miss Bill Chaves, who has created a lasting legacy for this university. I wish him excellent continued success."

*Statement Courtesy: EWU Athletics