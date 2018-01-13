Vandals beat Eagles 58-51 in second game of doubleheader

Gonzaga had four players finish the game with double figures, led by Johnathan Williams with 17 points (Perkins 16 pts, Melson 14 pts, Hachimura 10 pts).More >>
Kaitlin Jamieson's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the George Fox Bruins past the Whitworth Pirates 86-78 on Saturday evening.More >>
Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday.More >>
Jessie Loera led the Zags with a career-high 15 points on six-of-eight shooting, and added a career-high nine assists to lead GU as well..More >>
Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.More >>
Chaves was named the 13th athletic director at Eastern Washington in August of 2007 and has since been a two-time recipient of the national Athletic Director of the Year.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals in scoring yet again, finishing with 18 points. He was also tremendous on the glass, grabbing a game-high nine boardsMore >>
The Eagles had four in double figures and only committed four turnovers en route to their third BSC win of the seasonMore >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs used a balanced attack to dispel Portland on the road on Thursday night, 70-56 inside the Chiles Center.More >>
The Cougars went into halftime with a 45-38 halftime lead, but failed to maintain the lead as Stanford outscored Washington state by 16 points in the second half.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals in scoring yet again, finishing with 18 points. He was also tremendous on the glass, grabbing a game-high nine boardsMore >>
Ferenz, a junior from Walla Walla, Wash., scored 72 last week and led the Vandals to a 1-1 split during the second week of Big Sky play.More >>
The 62,000-square-foot, 4,200-seat arena will be a one-of-a-kind engineered wood structure, highlighting Idaho's wood products industry and providing a unique home for U of I's basketball programs as well as other activities.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho had four players score in double-figures, but Vandal turnovers proved costly on Saturday. Senior Geraldine McCorkell scored a team-high 20 points, but it was Northern Colorado who got the upper hand, 78-72.More >>
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way offensively, finishing with a team-high 17 points. Brayon Blake added 11, while Perrion Callandret finished with 10.More >>
"This is a great class for us," said head coach Paul Petrino. "Our staff did a really good job of addressing our needs and finding great young men. We are excited for each of them to be part of our program."More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
