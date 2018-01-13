Vandals beat Eagles 58-51 in second game of doubleheader

By Idaho Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – A slow start wasn't enough to thwart the Vandals as Idaho came back for the 58-51 win over Eastern Washington on Friday night.



THE GAME



EWU jumped out to a 20-6 lead early, but the Vandals went on a run of their own to cut the deficit to 27-25 at the break.



Idaho came out hot in the second, forcing a number of turnovers in the opening minutes. Jordan Scott got in on the action too, swatting EWU's 3-point attempt and taking it coast-to-coast to give Idaho its first lead of the night.



Things kept going Idaho's way from there, with Idaho building its lead to double-digits midway through the half. The Vandal defense stayed sharp throughout the half, holding the Eagles to 28.6 percent shooting in the second half as Idaho pulled away to the 58-51 win.



THE NAME



Victor Sanders. Sanders led the Vandals in scoring yet again, finishing with 18 points. He was also tremendous on the glass, grabbing a game-high nine boards. Sanders filled out the box score too, finishing with three assists, one block and one steal.



THE NOTES



Victor Sanders scored in double-figures for the 17th time this season.



Trevon Allen scored a season-high 12 points. His previous season-best was six.



The win is Idaho's first in Cheney since December 6, 2012. Idaho had lost three straight.