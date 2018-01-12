Eagles beat Vandals 71-64 in first game of doubleheader

By Eastern Washington Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team played host to Idaho in a Big Sky Conference matchup on Friday, Jan. 12 where they picked up a 71-64 victory. The Eagles had four in double figures and only committed four turnovers en route to their third BSC win of the season.



Delaney Hodgins led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season while adding four assists. Violet Kapri Morrow (15), Symone Starks (11) and Uriah Howard (10) also scored in double figures. Eastern's bench contributed 21 points as the team shot 39.4 percent on the night.



"Our team did a great job after a long week of preparation sticking to our game plan. We played hard and fearlessly," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "Offensively, that was something that we struggled with. We thought about things way too much and today I thought we really played fearlessly. Our depth was an advantage and we tried to push the tempo and ball as much as we could."



Both sides traded baskets through the first quarter and the Eagles forced four turnovers in the first 10 minutes to lead by one, 16-15.



Eastern's offense heated up in the second quarter as they used a 7-0 run to lead by five points. The Eagles were also strong on the defensive side of the ball, holding Idaho without a field goal for the final four minutes of the second quarter to lead 36-30 at the half. EWU shot 39% in the first half with 41 field goal attempts.



The Eagles shot 33.3 percent in the third quarter as they led by 11 points heading into the fourth. Symone Starks would hit two three-point field goals and a pair of free throws to help the Eagles go up by 12 along in addition to Delaney Hodgins' seven third quarter points. The Vandals were held scoreless for over three minutes in the third quarter.



Idaho would not back down as they cut their deficit to just five points after hitting three-for-three from field goal range. The Vandals would outscore the Eagles in the fourth quarter, but EWU would hit five-for-seven, and shot 55.6 percent overall in the final frame, and held Idaho without a field goal for the final 2:42 as the they held on for the Big Sky victory.



WIN-LOSS RECORDS: With the win, Eastern Washington improves to 8-9 overall and 3-2 in conference play. The Vandals drop to 6-10 on the season and 2-3 in Big Sky play. The all-time series now moves to 32-34 in Idaho's favor, but the Eagles are 19-13 overall over the Vandals all-time at Reese Court.



WHAT IT MEANS: The win puts Eastern above .500 in conference play with 13 regular season games remaining. The Eagles are now 165-112 all-time at Reese Court in Big Sky play, and 25-6 since 2014-15.



KEY STATISTICS: Eastern only had four turnovers and forced 11, including 10 steals. They shot 39.4 percent on the night and held the Vandals to 32.8 percent. EWU scored 34 points in the paint compared to UI's 16 and outrebounded the Vandals 46-43.



TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Hodgins led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season while adding four assists. Violet Kapri Morrow (15), Symone Starks (11) and Uriah Howard (10) also scored in double figures. Starks led the team with three steals and also had five rebounds.



SOARING TO THE TOP: After scoring 19 points tonight, Delaney Hodgins now has 1,764 points which is second on Eastern Washington's all-time career scoring list. She now just needs 102 more points to break her older sister Hayley Hodgins' record of 1,865.



UP NEXT: Tonight's game kicked off three straight home games for the Eagles. Eastern Washington returns to Reese Court to host Northern Arizona on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. The home stand concludes on Saturday, Jan. 20 for head coach Wendy Schuller's 500th game against Southern Utah at 2 p.m.



NOTEABLES: Violet Kapri Morrow scored in double figures for the fifth time in the last six games and her seventh this season… Uriah Howard in double figures in her first game since Dec. 20 due to injury, third time this season… Delaney Hodgins scored in double figures for the 15th time this season, and 13th game in a row… Recorded her third double-double of the season, 14th of her career… Symone Starks scored in double figures for the seventh time in eight games.