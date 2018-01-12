Cougars drop 4th straight conference game against Stanford, 79-70

Washington State fell to Stanford 79-70 on Thursday night, marking the Cougars fourth straight Pac-12 loss to start the year. The Cougars went into halftime with a 45-38 halftime lead, but failed to maintain the lead as Stanford outscored Washington state by 16 points in the second half.

It was Dorian Pickens leading the way for Stanford, scoring a game-high 28 points in the win, while Washington State's Malachi Flynn scored 24 points which included seven three-pointers.

The Cougars started the year 6-0 and have now lost eight of their last ten games and will try and get their first win in Pac-12 play this season when they take on California on Saturday.