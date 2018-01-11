Seahawks to play in London in 2018

The Seahawks, who will be the road team against the Raiders, were one of six teams in the NFL to have not played in London heading into the 2018 season.More >>
The Seahawks, who will be the road team against the Raiders, were one of six teams in the NFL to have not played in London heading into the 2018 season.More >>
The Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-2 Spokane lead with 3 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Wednesday night in Kelowna, B.C.More >>
The Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-2 Spokane lead with 3 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Wednesday night in Kelowna, B.C.More >>
The Seattle Mariners Caravan made their way to Spokane on Wednesday for an autograph appearance and the MLB Play Ball Event. Fans had the opportunity to talk with Mike Blowers, Aaron Goldsmith, Mike Marjama, Taylor Motter and former Gonzaga pitcher Marco Gonzales.More >>
The Seattle Mariners Caravan made their way to Spokane on Wednesday for an autograph appearance and the MLB Play Ball Event. Fans had the opportunity to talk with Mike Blowers, Aaron Goldsmith, Mike Marjama, Taylor Motter and former Gonzaga pitcher Marco Gonzales.More >>
Both Bevell and Cable joined Carroll’s coaching staff in 2011, and helped the Seahawks, as Carroll noted, reach a “championship level,” culminating in Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII.More >>
Both Bevell and Cable joined Carroll’s coaching staff in 2011, and helped the Seahawks, as Carroll noted, reach a “championship level,” culminating in Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII.More >>
The Spokane native and Edmonton Oilers draft pick finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, a +3 rating and 16 SOG.More >>
The Spokane native and Edmonton Oilers draft pick finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, a +3 rating and 16 SOG.More >>
Wagner was named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro team for the third time in four years—he earned second-team honors in 2015.More >>
Wagner was named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro team for the third time in four years—he earned second-team honors in 2015.More >>
The Sounders are hosting two of their five 2018 Cascadia Cup matchups against Portland and Vancouver, with the club playing the Timbers three times on national television. Portland is the only side Seattle faces three times this season.More >>
The Sounders are hosting two of their five 2018 Cascadia Cup matchups against Portland and Vancouver, with the club playing the Timbers three times on national television. Portland is the only side Seattle faces three times this season.More >>
Baldwin finished the season with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons.More >>
Baldwin finished the season with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons.More >>
On board the Caravan will be infielder Taylor Motter, catcher Mike Marjama, pitcher Marco Gonzales, broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith and the Mariner Moose.More >>
On board the Caravan will be infielder Taylor Motter, catcher Mike Marjama, pitcher Marco Gonzales, broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith and the Mariner Moose.More >>
The players, who were all on the Broncos' practice squad in Week 17, will officially be added to the roster when the league year begins on March 14.More >>
The players, who were all on the Broncos' practice squad in Week 17, will officially be added to the roster when the league year begins on March 14.More >>
The Seahawks, who will be the road team against the Raiders, were one of six teams in the NFL to have not played in London heading into the 2018 season.More >>
The Seahawks, who will be the road team against the Raiders, were one of six teams in the NFL to have not played in London heading into the 2018 season.More >>
Both Bevell and Cable joined Carroll’s coaching staff in 2011, and helped the Seahawks, as Carroll noted, reach a “championship level,” culminating in Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII.More >>
Both Bevell and Cable joined Carroll’s coaching staff in 2011, and helped the Seahawks, as Carroll noted, reach a “championship level,” culminating in Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII.More >>
Wagner was named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro team for the third time in four years—he earned second-team honors in 2015.More >>
Wagner was named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro team for the third time in four years—he earned second-team honors in 2015.More >>
Baldwin finished the season with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons.More >>
Baldwin finished the season with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons.More >>
The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003.More >>
The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003.More >>
This is the seventh year in a row the Seahawks have had a least four players earn Pro-Bowl honors.More >>
This is the seventh year in a row the Seahawks have had a least four players earn Pro-Bowl honors.More >>
Freeney, 37, signed with the Seahawks last month and appeared in four games, recording three sacks in his first two games.More >>
Freeney, 37, signed with the Seahawks last month and appeared in four games, recording three sacks in his first two games.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.More >>
The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.More >>