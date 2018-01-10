Eight Cougars selected to play in Senior All-Star Games

In the last four years, the 19-member Cougar senior class tallied 29 wins, made three bowl games, earned 14 All-Pac-12 Conference honors including five first or second team selections.More >>
The longest tenured football coach at Montana State is leaving the Bobcats. Running backs coach Michael Pitre will be joining the staff at Oregon State in the same role.More >>
The Blues used a quick 11-0 burst to turn a 61-57 deficit into a 68-61 lead with eight minutes to play and went on to improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the NWC.More >>
Casey Poe and Makana Stone scored 21 points each as the seventh-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 101-62.More >>
McBath, who played for Leach at Texas Tech from 2004-08, spent the 2017 season working on the defensive side of the ball, specifically with Alex Grinch and the defensive backs.More >>
Ferenz, a junior from Walla Walla, Wash., scored 72 last week and led the Vandals to a 1-1 split during the second week of Big Sky play.More >>
Washington State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach announced Monday that Tracy Claeys has been named WSU’s defensive coordinator.More >>
Check out this week's top plays!More >>
McBath, who played for Leach at Texas Tech from 2004-08, spent the 2017 season working on the defensive side of the ball, specifically with Alex Grinch and the defensive backs.More >>
Washington State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach announced Monday that Tracy Claeys has been named WSU’s defensive coordinator.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash.-- After leading by 10 points with 14:56 left in the second half, the Washington State Cougars let the game slip away against the rival Washington Huskies--dropping to 0-3 Pac-12 play by a score 70-65 Saturday afternoon. David Crisp gave the Huskies their first lead of the second half with a layup at the 3:21 mark. Husky freshman Jaylen Nowell hit a mid-range jumper with 25 seconds left to give UW a 68-65 lead. The Huskies extended that lead to five after the Cougars mi...More >>
The "Speed D" forced a conference-high 28 turnovers this past season, more than three times the amount of turnovers (8) that the Cougars forced in 2014 before Grinch's arrival.More >>
A big run by the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) in the opening quarter set the tone for the Cougars (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on the road as Washington State fell 89-56 to open Pac-12 play.More >>
Michigan State generated 440 yards of total offense which included 227 yards rushing. The Spartans scored 21 points in the second quarter and finished the season with a 10-3 record.More >>
It was a busy day for the Cougars in San Diego. The team got ready for Michigan State on the practice field, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talked about the rumors surrounding his job situation and the team visited the USS Essex.More >>
Behind another double-double from Louise Brown (12 points, 12 rebounds) and a balanced effort on both sides of the floor Washington State (7-5) came away with a wire-to-wire win at Nebraska (9-4) Friday afternoon.More >>
