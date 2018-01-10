Eight Cougars selected to play in Senior All-Star Games

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State will see eight seniors participate in postseason senior All-Star games during the month of January.



Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale has participated in the College Gridiron Showcase this week Jan. 6-10 in Addison, Texas. The Showcase and symposium provides exposure and education while being evaluated by professional scouts. Wide receiver Isiah Myers participated in the same event in 2015.



Ekuale appeared in 51 games, 22 as a started and recorded 71 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss including three sacks in his four-year career for the Cougars.



Marcellus Pippins has been selected to play in the FBS Spiral Tropical Bowl Jan. 14 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Pippins will wear No. 21 and play of the American team. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. (Pacific Time) and will be shown on FloFootball.com where a subscription is required. Defensive lineman Robert Barber played in the same game in 2017.



Pippins was a four-year letterwinner, appearing in 42 games including 31 as a starter and recorded five interceptions and 104 tackles for the Cougars.



Linebacker Frankie Luvu, running back Jamal Morrow and kicker Erik Powell will all play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 20 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. Kickoff is set of 1 p.m. (PT) on FOX Sports 1. Defensive lineman Destiny Vaeao and wide receiver Dom Williams played in the same game in 2016.



Luvu appeared in 46 games, recorded 110 tackles, 19 for loss including eight sacks and two interceptions in his four years at WSU. As a senior, Luvu earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention after recording 12 tackles-for-loss including 6.5 sacks. Morrow was a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection in his four years at WSU and finished his career third in school history in all-purpose yards (4,219) and receptions (202), and tied for seventh in school history in total touchdowns (23). Powell was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist and All-Pac-12 second-team selection as a senior and finished his career third in WSU history in made field goals (51), field goal percentage (72.9) and career points (317) along with a school-record 164 extra points. Powell also owns three career kicks of 50+ yards including a long of 56 this season.



Offensive lineman Cody O'Connell will play in the East-West Shrine Game Jan. 20 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kickoff is set for Noon (PT) on the NFL Network. Wide receiver Gabe Marks played in the same game last season.

O'Connell was a two-time All-American left guard his final two seasons, earning unanimous honors as a junior. O'Connell appeared in 39 games, made 25 startes, was an Outland Trophy finalist as a junior and was named a consensus All-American as a senior.



Quarterback Luke Falk and offensive lineman Cole Madison will both play in the Reese's Senior Bowl Jan. 27 in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. (PT) on the NFL Network. Offensive lineman Joe Dahl was the last Cougar to play in the game in 2016.



Falk was a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection and in 43 career games, set Pac-12 and WSU records for passing yards (14,496), total offense (14,086), passing touchdowns (119), completions (357), attempts (534) and total plays (2,306). Falk also set WSU records for wins (27), 300-yard games (30) and completion percentage (66.9). Madison was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning second-team honors as senior and recording 47 career starts at right tackle, tied for the second-most starts in WSU history.



In the last four years, the 19-member Cougar senior class tallied 29 wins, made three bowl games, earned 14 All-Pac-12 Conference honors including five first or second team selections and each senior will have their degree by summer, 2018.