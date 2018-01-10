2018 Mariners Caravan makes stop in Spokane - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

2018 Mariners Caravan makes stop in Spokane

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Many Mariners fans won prizes through a raffle Many Mariners fans won prizes through a raffle

The Seattle Mariners Caravan made their way to Spokane on Wednesday for an autograph appearance and the MLB Play Ball Event. Fans had the opportunity to talk with Mike Blowers, Aaron Goldsmith, Mike Marjama, Taylor Motter and former Gonzaga pitcher Marco Gonzales.

Fans had a chance to ask questions to the team and also had a chance to win various prizes through a raffle. After the team introduced themselves, the Mariners gave kids a chance to hit balls in the batting cages and test out their arm on the pitching mound.

Here's a look at all the sights from today's Mariners Caravan in Spokane:

 

