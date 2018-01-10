Seahawks relieve OC Darrell Bevell & OL coach Tom Cable of their - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks relieve OC Darrell Bevell & OL coach Tom Cable of their duties

Photo: Seattle Seahawks Photo: Seattle Seahawks

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks made changes to their coaching staff Wednesday, announcing that offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and assistant head coach/offensive line coach Tom Cable have been relieved of their duties.

“We are challenged by change, but excited to attack the future with great purpose,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. “I want to thank both Tom and Darrell for their role in helping take this program to a championship level. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to coach and compete alongside these great men.”

Both Bevell and Cable joined Carroll’s coaching staff in 2011, and helped the Seahawks, as Carroll noted, reach a “championship level,” culminating in Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII. The Seahawks had a top five rushing offense every year from 2012 to 2015, including a league-best 172.6 yards per game in 2014, and were a top 10 total offense in 2014 and 2015, ranking ninth and fourth, respectively. The Seahawks also ranked in the top 10 in scoring from 2012 through 2015, including fourth in 2015 when they scored the second most points in franchise history.

