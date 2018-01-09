Whitman blows out Whitworth 101-62

The Blues used a quick 11-0 burst to turn a 61-57 deficit into a 68-61 lead with eight minutes to play and went on to improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the NWC.More >>
Casey Poe and Makana Stone scored 21 points each as the seventh-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 101-62.More >>
McBath, who played for Leach at Texas Tech from 2004-08, spent the 2017 season working on the defensive side of the ball, specifically with Alex Grinch and the defensive backs.More >>
Ferenz, a junior from Walla Walla, Wash., scored 72 last week and led the Vandals to a 1-1 split during the second week of Big Sky play.More >>
Washington State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach announced Monday that Tracy Claeys has been named WSU’s defensive coordinator.More >>
Check out this week's top plays!More >>
Rocky now heads for Helena, Mont. and a Tuesday contest at No. 2 Carroll. The third straight games against a ranked opponent for Rocky tips at 7:30 p.m.More >>
The Blues used a quick 11-0 burst to turn a 61-57 deficit into a 68-61 lead with eight minutes to play and went on to improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the NWC.More >>
Casey Poe and Makana Stone scored 21 points each as the seventh-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 101-62.More >>
Whitworth University held off visiting Pacific University 83-71 in a physical Northwest Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
The Pacific Boxers used 21 points from Liana Tanaka and a seven-point run in the final 1:44 to defeat the Whitworth Pirates 80-72 on Saturday evening.More >>
Whitworth's attempt at a game-tying three-pointer at the final buzzer rimmed off and visiting Lewis & Clark came away with a 74-71 Northwest Conference women's basketball win on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.More >>
Aston Francis scored 21 points and dished nine assists to lead visiting Wheaton College to a 92-84 win over 7th-ranked Whitworth University.More >>
Delaney Hodgins put together her seventh straight double digit scoring game – ninth this season and 87th time in her career.More >>
Douglas (16 pts) and Kieckbusch (14 pts) contributed double-figure scoring for the Pirates.More >>
Dan Ramsay, who has guided the Whitworth University baseball program for the last nine years, is leaving the school to become the manager of the Minnesota Twins' minor league team in the Gulf Coast League.More >>
