Whitman blows out Whitworth 101-62

By Whitworth Athletics

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Casey Poe and Makana Stone scored 21 points each as the seventh-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 101-62.

Erika Kuehn led Whitworth (6-8, 1-4 NWC) offensively with 18 points. In addition to her 21 points, Stone led Blues (13-1, 5-0 NWC) on the boards with 9 rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double.

The Blues took the lead right out of the gate, jumping out to an 18-10 advantage in the first five minutes. Poe led Whitman with 9 points during the run, scoring from the paint, at the free throw line, and beyond the arc. The Blues led the Pirates 27-20 at the end of the first quarter.

Whitman extended their lead to 15 early in the second quarter, but the Bucs jumped back into the game with 5:57 left in the period. Erika Kuehn and Grace Douglas both knocked down threes to cut the Whitman lead to 39-32. The Blues, however, went on a 12-0 run to close the half and maintained a 51-32 lead heading into the break.

Poe finished the half with 13 points and 5 rebounds to lead the Blues. Kuehn led the Bucs with 18 points at halftime. She was 4-5 from three-point range when the teams hit the break.

The second half continued to go Whitman's way. With 2:43 left in the third quarter the Blues went on a 15-0 run that ended with 8:53 remaining in the fourth. Lily Gustafson scored 6 points and Emily Rommel contributed 4 of her own during the run. After the 15-point spurt, the Blues led 82-48.

Whitman's height advantage played a major role in the win. The Blues won the rebounding battled 47-32 and outscored Whitworth in the paint 44-30. They also blocked 5 Pirate shots and bothered several others.

Camy Aguinaldo and Douglas joined Kuehn in double figures with 13 and 11 points respectively. Madison Moffat grabbed 10 rebounds and narrowly missed a double-double with 8 points. Mady Burdett rounded out Whitman's double figure scorers with 11 points thanks to a trio of three-pointers.

Next up, the Pirates return home to take on George Fox on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:00 p.m.