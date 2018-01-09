Darcel McBath named WSU assistant coach

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Darcel McBath, who last season served as Washington State's defensive quality control assistant, has been elevated to assistant coach, Cougar Head Football Coach Mike Leach announced Tuesday. McBath will begin his duties immediately.



"Darcel is a great coach who played a big role in our defensive success last season," said Leach. "He has several years of NFL experience to draw from and will be a strong recruiter. Darcel is very technical in his teaching, and relates well to our players."



McBath, who played for Leach at Texas Tech from 2004-08, spent the 2017 season working on the defensive side of the ball, specifically with Alex Grinch and the defensive backs. His role going forward has yet to be determined, but he will work in the secondary.



In 2017, the Cougar defense led the Pac-12 and was ninth nationally in passing yards allowed, finished seventh in pass efficiency defense and allowed just 11 touchdown passes, fifth-fewest nationally.





McBath spent the 2016 season as a quality control intern at North Texas, working with defensive backs.



Prior to beginning his coaching career, McBath spent five seasons in the NFL. A second-round selection by the Denver Broncos in the 2009 NFL Draft, McBath spent two seasons in Denver, one in Jacksonville and two in San Francisco. His career totals included 52 games, making 45 tackles with two interceptions. He played in Super Bowl XLVII as a member of the 49ers, making one tackle.





McBath was a four-year letterwinner at defensive back for Texas Tech, earning All-Big 12 first team honors in 2008 after leading the nation in interceptions. He graduated in 2008 with a degree in general studies.



McBath and his wife, Malorie, were married in 2013 and have two children, Ansleigh and Duke.