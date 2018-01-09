Mikayla Ferenz wins 2nd straight Big Sky Player of Week

By Idaho Athletics

OGDEN, Utah—Idaho junior Mikayla Ferenz was selected as the Ready Nutrition Big Sky Player of the Week conference announced on Tuesday. She averaged 36.0 points per game last week, to secure the award for the second consecutive week. It is the fourth time she has won the award in her career.

Ferenz, a junior from Walla Walla, Wash., scored 72 last week and led the Vandals to a 1-1 split during the second week of Big Sky play. She put up 33 points and six rebounds against Sacramento State on Thursday. She followed that up with a season-high 39-point effort with seven assists in the Vandals 101-90 win at Portland State.

Ferenz entered the game at Portland State seventh in the NCAA with 22.1 points per game. She had 21 points at halftime on 7-of-10 shooting and was 6-for-8 from beyond the arc. Her 39 points fell two shy of her own school record (41) set last year at Northern Arizona.

The junior guard improved her scoring average to 23.2 points per game, moving into fourth in the nation. She has scored 30 or more points in three of her last four games, all coming against Big Sky opponents. She is one of five players in the NCAA (min. two games) with a 30-point scoring average in conference play. Four games into the Big Sky season she is averaging 31.0 points per game.

Ferenz is also sixth in the NCAA with 3.93 3-pointers per game and ranks eighth all-time in Big Sky history with 229 career 3-pointers made.

The Vandals travel up the road to Cheney, Wash., this week to take on Eastern Washington. The women will open the doubleheader against the Eagles at 5 p.m. PT. The men's game will follow at 7.