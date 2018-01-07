Vandals drop heartbreaker at home to Portland State - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Vandals drop heartbreaker at home to Portland State

Posted:
Photo: Idaho Athletics Photo: Idaho Athletics

by Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho - A last-second tip-in did in the Vandals on Saturday night as Idaho fell to Portland State, 73-72, in the Cowan Spectrum.
 
THE GAME
 
Portland State took a 34-32 lead into the break after closing the half strong.  Chad Sherwood got going early, connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts in the opening half.
 
The game stayed close throughout, with neither team leading by more than five at any point.  Idaho held the lead late, after some clutch buckets from Victor Sanders and Chad Sherwood.  Sanders went to the line with about three minutes to play, knocking down both to put Idaho up by five.
 
Then the Vikings made their run.  Portland State would cut the deficit to just one with 13 seconds to play, then clobbered Sanders on the ensuing play to put him on the line.  Sanders first shot in the 1-and-1 rimmed out, with the Vikings grabbing the rebound and pushing in transition.
 
PSU's first attempt, a corner 3-pointer, never had a chance, but the Vikings' Holland Woods was there inside the paint to tip in the rebound with 0.6 seconds remaining on the clock.  Idaho's last-second desperation heave went long.
 
THE NAME
 
Chad Sherwood.  The older Sherwood brother was exceptional on Saturday, connecting on 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.  He was perfect from distance in the first half, hitting all three of his attempts from range.
 
THE NOTES
 
Idaho moves to 2-2 in Big Sky play.
 
Idaho is now 21-1 when Chad Sherwood hits at least three 3-pointers.
 
Chad Sherwood moved into sixth in program history in career 3's.  He now has 143 career 3-pointers.
 
Sanders moved into fifth in program history in scoring, passing Connor Hill.  Sanders now has 1529 points.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Vandals drop heartbreaker at home to Portland State

    Vandals drop heartbreaker at home to Portland State

    Photo: Idaho AthleticsPhoto: Idaho Athletics
    by Idaho Athletics MOSCOW, Idaho - A last-second tip-in did in the Vandals on Saturday night as Idaho fell to Portland State, 73-72, in the Cowan Spectrum.   THE GAME   Portland State took a 34-32 lead into the break after closing the half strong.  Chad Sherwood got going early, connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts in the opening half.   The game stayed close throughout, with neither team leading by more than five at any point.  Idaho held the lead...More >>
    by Idaho Athletics MOSCOW, Idaho - A last-second tip-in did in the Vandals on Saturday night as Idaho fell to Portland State, 73-72, in the Cowan Spectrum.   THE GAME   Portland State took a 34-32 lead into the break after closing the half strong.  Chad Sherwood got going early, connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts in the opening half.   The game stayed close throughout, with neither team leading by more than five at any point.  Idaho held the lead...More >>

  • No. 19 Gonzaga cruises to win over LMU, stays unbeaten in WCC

    No. 19 Gonzaga cruises to win over LMU, stays unbeaten in WCC

    Photo: Gonzaga AthleticsPhoto: Gonzaga Athletics
    Behind a monster night from senior Johnathan Williams, No. 19 Gonzaga scored a road win at LMU on Saturday night, 85-66. Williams had 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting, along with 10 rebounds. Josh Perkins had 12 points and 10 assists, the first Zag to record 10 assists in a game since Matt Bouldin did at Pepperdine on Jan. 22, 2009.    The Bulldogs, who started the second half on a 17-0 run, improve to 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the WCC. The Lions are now 5-10 and have yet to wi...More >>
    Behind a monster night from senior Johnathan Williams, No. 19 Gonzaga scored a road win at LMU on Saturday night, 85-66. Williams had 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting, along with 10 rebounds. Josh Perkins had 12 points and 10 assists, the first Zag to record 10 assists in a game since Matt Bouldin did at Pepperdine on Jan. 22, 2009.    The Bulldogs, who started the second half on a 17-0 run, improve to 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the WCC. The Lions are now 5-10 and have yet to wi...More >>

  • No. 16 Western Shoots by Battlin’ Bears

    No. 16 Western Shoots by Battlin’ Bears

    Sunday, January 7 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-07 05:39:14 GMT

    Rocky now heads for Helena, Mont. and a Tuesday contest at No. 2 Carroll. The third straight games against a ranked opponent for Rocky tips at 7:30 p.m.

    More >>

    Rocky now heads for Helena, Mont. and a Tuesday contest at No. 2 Carroll. The third straight games against a ranked opponent for Rocky tips at 7:30 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.