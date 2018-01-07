Vandals drop heartbreaker at home to Portland State

by Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho - A last-second tip-in did in the Vandals on Saturday night as Idaho fell to Portland State, 73-72, in the Cowan Spectrum.



THE GAME



Portland State took a 34-32 lead into the break after closing the half strong. Chad Sherwood got going early, connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts in the opening half.



The game stayed close throughout, with neither team leading by more than five at any point. Idaho held the lead late, after some clutch buckets from Victor Sanders and Chad Sherwood. Sanders went to the line with about three minutes to play, knocking down both to put Idaho up by five.



Then the Vikings made their run. Portland State would cut the deficit to just one with 13 seconds to play, then clobbered Sanders on the ensuing play to put him on the line. Sanders first shot in the 1-and-1 rimmed out, with the Vikings grabbing the rebound and pushing in transition.



PSU's first attempt, a corner 3-pointer, never had a chance, but the Vikings' Holland Woods was there inside the paint to tip in the rebound with 0.6 seconds remaining on the clock. Idaho's last-second desperation heave went long.



THE NAME



Chad Sherwood. The older Sherwood brother was exceptional on Saturday, connecting on 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. He was perfect from distance in the first half, hitting all three of his attempts from range.



THE NOTES



Idaho moves to 2-2 in Big Sky play.



Idaho is now 21-1 when Chad Sherwood hits at least three 3-pointers.



Chad Sherwood moved into sixth in program history in career 3's. He now has 143 career 3-pointers.



Sanders moved into fifth in program history in scoring, passing Connor Hill. Sanders now has 1529 points.