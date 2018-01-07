Vandals drop heartbreaker at home to Portland State

The Spokane native and Edmonton Oilers draft pick finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, a +3 rating and 16 SOG.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs, in their third game in as many nights, fell to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday at Spokane Arena by a score of 10-3.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
Rocky now heads for Helena, Mont. and a Tuesday contest at No. 2 Carroll. The third straight games against a ranked opponent for Rocky tips at 7:30 p.m.More >>
Along with the seventh straight win, Rocky snapped a 45-game losing streak when they score less than 60 points in a game.More >>
MSUB (11-5, 4-2 GNAC) snapped a nine-game home winning streak with the loss, their first of the season at Alterowitz Gym.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash.-- After leading by 10 points with 14:56 left in the second half, the Washington State Cougars let the game slip away against the rival Washington Huskies--dropping to 0-3 Pac-12 play by a score 70-65 Saturday afternoon. David Crisp gave the Huskies their first lead of the second half with a layup at the 3:21 mark. Husky freshman Jaylen Nowell hit a mid-range jumper with 25 seconds left to give UW a 68-65 lead. The Huskies extended that lead to five after the Cougars mi...More >>
Whitworth University held off visiting Pacific University 83-71 in a physical Northwest Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Junior Cody Benzel led four Eagles in double figures with career highs of 25 points and seven 3-pointers as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team continued to remain unbeaten at home with an 82-67 victory against Sacramento State on Saturday.More >>
The 62,000-square-foot, 4,200-seat arena will be a one-of-a-kind engineered wood structure, highlighting Idaho's wood products industry and providing a unique home for U of I's basketball programs as well as other activities.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho had four players score in double-figures, but Vandal turnovers proved costly on Saturday. Senior Geraldine McCorkell scored a team-high 20 points, but it was Northern Colorado who got the upper hand, 78-72.More >>
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way offensively, finishing with a team-high 17 points. Brayon Blake added 11, while Perrion Callandret finished with 10.More >>
"This is a great class for us," said head coach Paul Petrino. "Our staff did a really good job of addressing our needs and finding great young men. We are excited for each of them to be part of our program."More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.More >>
The Vandals hit the floor inside Cowan Spectrum for the first time this season on Friday night. Idaho got 21 points from junior Mikayla Ferenz and a career-high 13 from sophomore Isabelle Hadden as Idaho's seven-game win streak against the Redhawks came to a close, 68-60.More >>
